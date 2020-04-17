ANDOVER – It was a throwaway line from her father that sent a bored Alyssa Casey into action.
On the mend from ACL surgery, the Merrimack College basketball player hasn’t been able to exercise much since the January procedure. Then came the stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus crisis, and Casey was feeling even more stuck at her Andover home and out of sorts.
“I said something about needing to do something," said the former Andover High basketball star and 2017-18 Northeast-10 Rookie of the Year. "And my dad said, ‘Nobody wants to leave the house. Why don’t you pick up and deliver groceries or something?’”
That came in mid-March. It was the push that the junior business major needed.
“I ended up posting something on ‘Andover Mums’ on Facebook offering my services — that I’d pick up and deliver groceries,” Casey said.
“It absolutely took off,” she added. “I started to get request after request.”
Casey named her new business “DoorToDoor Delivery” and launched an associated Facebook page. She structured her prices at 20 percent of the bill, or 25 percent for locations outside of a 10-mile range.
As of Tuesday, her company had made deliveries in excess of $30,000 and she had hired five people to help. They wear protective masks and latex gloves while shopping and drop off bags at a designated location at the customer’s home.
“We’ve done over 100 trips,” she said. “It started out mostly at Market Basket, Stop & Shop and Whole Foods. But we’ve also hit Butcher Boy, CVS and picked up food at restaurants. Honestly, we’ll go anywhere.”
Casey said the appreciation has received for her services has been extremely fulfilling, along with earning the cash.
“I get cards, gifts, flowers,” she said. “I didn’t realize how appreciative and grateful people would be. It makes me feel like I’m doing something good for the community.”
One satisfied customer said the service couldn’t have come at a better time.
“I reached out immediately when I saw the post on Andover Mums and now I rely on her,” said Sheri Martin, who lives in Andover with her husband and two teenage children.
“I’m helping take care of my parents and the kids are doing school online, so we have a lot going on,” she added. “Alyssa fills in the blanks. She goes to the pharmacy, the grocery store. ... When we ran out of propane, I called her and she went out and filled it up.”
Casey said while she has learned a lot about business at Merrimack College, her own business has given her real-life experience.
“I’ve always had that entrepreneurial spirit,” she said. “This has definitely got me thinking. I love working for myself. I love planning the next day and then getting up in the morning. It’s sort of how I feel about playing basketball. I love everything about it.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.