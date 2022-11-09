Voters were largely of two minds Tuesday, motivated to cast ballots to show faith in the democratic process or to register dissatisfaction with the economy.
Against the backdrop of a deep partisan divide and bitter acrimony between the GOP and Democrats, turnout was heavy in the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire throughout the day.
Sabin Thompson, in Hampstead, said she felt a sense of urgency about voting.
She said she had never seen so many voters at the polls.
The results in the mid-term elections, nationwide, could represent a watershed moment in American politics or at least a strong indicator of the direction in which Americans want their country to move.
Early in the day, Plaistow Town Moderator Bob Harb sensed that people were anxious to vote.
“I think people are concerned about the country, and people want to express their opinions, and the best way to do it is by voting,” Harb said.
In Lawrence, outside the South Lawrence East Middle School, Charles Ettridge said he is most concerned about preserving democracy.
This led him to vote a straight Democrat ticket, something he would not necessarily have done in the past.
“Just general issues around democracy and challenges to election integrity, which I do not buy,” he said.
Andy Ommen, 45, of Plaistow, came out to vote in the U.S. Senate race in New Hampshire between incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan and GOP challenger Don Bolduc, and to affirm his confidence in the foundation of our form of government — elections.
“Preserving democracy,” Ommen said.
Ellen Rothstein said she thinks it is always important to participate in the democratic process, but especially in this election and in states where there are closely contested races.
She says she is showing her faith in the elective process by voting.
“I have no concerns about the integrity of our elections,” she said.
Bread and butter issues, the economy, was foremost on many voters’ minds.
In Plaistow, outside the Public Works building, the town’s polls, retired couple David and Camille English came out because of the economy.
“The price of oil,” David English said.
“And food,” Camille English said.
Similar worries concerned voters in North Andover and Salem, New Hampshire.
“The economy, in general, and this thing with the border, illegal immigration,” said Paul Hudson, outside North Andover High School.
The climbing prices of food, gas and heating oil, and everything else concern him and his wife, who are on fixed incomes.
Three members of the Brust family, the mom and dad, and their daughter, are worried about the rising cost of living as well.
The daughter, Haley Brust, 25, is living at home because housing prices are so high. She’s looking to buy a house but is discouraged by the prices.
“I’m trying to get taxes lower,” she said.
Her mom, Debbie, said the economy is her number one issue. The father, George, concurred.
“Same,” he said. “the economy, gas prices and all that.”
“This economy is headed in the wrong direction,” said Laurie Desroches, in Salem. “We need some big changes.”
Abortion and crime, specifically, motivated the ballots of a number of voters, north and south of the border.
Shelly Rowe, of Lawrence, said the U.S. Supreme Court decision related to Roe v. Wade motivated her to vote.
Rayne Zukas, 27, of Plaistow, wants to protect abortion rights.
“I have a lot of family where that affected their lives, and I couldn’t imagine what life would have been like if they were forced to go through with it,” he said.
Alba Victoria wants schools to be safe.
“For children, teenagers — very important,” she said.
Modesta De Los Santos said she wants Lawrence to be safer, especially for children.
A few voters expressed their support for the current president or the previous president.
“I want to help Joe Biden,” said Deborah Gesing, of North Andover.
Maria Hudson, also of North Andover, is not happy with the Biden administration, and preferred having Trump as president.
“Everything that was right, is wrong now,” she said.
Rich Redican, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, is also in the Trump camp.
“Under this administration, everything that was set and going well under Trump, has slowed down, been (reversed), and is going the wrong way.”
Several voters said they want political divisions to end.
Timothy Doherty, of Lawrence, has been voting since he was 18 in the 1970s. He’s now reluctant to talk politics among friends and family at the table.
“I don’t like to see the country as divided as it is,” he said.
In Andover, Ralph Arabian wants elected officials to think about what they are doing.
“The political parties are fighting too much, and they are thinking too much about themselves and not about us,” he said.
