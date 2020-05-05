LAWRENCE — Mayor Daniel Rivera has restricted access to Den Rock Park until further notice to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Opponents say the order denies Lawrence a needed natural recreation outlet in stressful times.
Rivera decided, in tandem with police Chief Roy Vasque, to close Den Rock's lone designated parking lot to deter people from congregating and meeting friends for hikes in the 120-acre conservation area.
Crowds had gathered in the parking lot on several occasions, the mayor stated.
"My stance remains the same; in order to flatten the curve, we must practice social distancing and that means staying home as much as possible," the mayor said.
Lawrence Conservation Commission Chairman Tennis Lilly disagreed with the lot closure, announced last week.
“I think access to our park is important," Lilly said.
Others have voiced opposition, as well, saying exercise and natural spaces are imperative for mental and physical health in these cloistered times.
Supporters, however, say the action limits transmission of the deadly virus.
Lawrence is a densely populated city of 80,000 inhabiting 7 square miles.
Massachusetts, under the governor's emergency coronavirus regulations, allows for walking but requires people to wear masks in public.
When open, the Den Rock lot, off busy Route 114, has room for 20 vehicles.
"I understand some people feel that people greatly need access to parks, but we also greatly need to stay home to beat COVID-19 so we can get back to parks, safely," Rivera said.