LAWRENCE — Mayor Brian DePena plans to talk about his first year in office using a private company on Merrimack Street as his back drop.
DePena’s event is scheduled for Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. on the second floor at 282 Merrimack St. where TEC, The Engineering Corp., is located, officials said.
TEC opened the office in April, according to information posted on the company’s website.
The company is allowing the mayor to make his address there Tuesday at no cost to the city, said Octavien Spanner, DePena’s senior adviser.
Spanner said DePena plans to discuss some of the accomplishments and improvements made in the city during the past year.
Attracting and supporting new business is one the mayor’s highest priorities and requires public/private partnerships, Spanner said.
“It’s amazing how many developers and investors we’ve met with,” he said. “Lawrence is not a walk through. We are following through with this agenda. We do need their support.”
It was unclear Monday if the event would be live-streamed for remote access.
DePena defeated interim Mayor Kendrys Vasquez in the Nov. 2, 2021, election by a count of 6,093 to 5,338.
Generally, candidates who win general elections in November are not sworn into office until January.
However, Vasquez, former City Council president, was appointed interim mayor through a home rule petition process after former Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera left office in December 2020. Rivera left the mayor’s post to become President and CEO of MassDevelopment in Boston.
DePena was sworn in as mayor shortly after the election. Spanner said Nov. 15 was his first working day in office.
At the swearing in ceremony, DePena told residents they could expect to see cleaner streets, a decline in violence at city schools and increased economic opportunities.
He said then his plans include: Making city operations more efficient and cost effective; Improving city schools by working jointly with the superintendent, state education commissioner, School Committee and Lawrence Alliance for Education; Auditing city finances; and more.
“I will keep my promise of creating a shared vision for prosperity and you will have a place at the table and a voice in determining the new path for Lawrence. When we work together as a united front, we all win,” DePena had said.
