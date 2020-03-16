As Massachusetts and New Hampshire schools close to allow for “social distancing” and promote prevention of the coronavirus, communities are arranging to feed students in need of meals for the duration of the shutdown.
Massachusetts schools are closed until at lease April 6 per order of Gov. Charlie Baker. On Sunday, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said classes in that state will also be out of session until that date or beyond.
Here are locations around the region where students can receive meals. Families are asked to contact their local school system with questions.
HAVERHILL
Lunch and a grab-and-go breakfast are available for pickup weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for all city children ages 1 to 18 regardless of the school they attend. The meals can be picked up at the following locations: Consentino School, 685 Washington St.; Nettle School, 150 Boardman St.; Haverhill YMCA at 81 Winter St.; The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, 55 Emerson St.
"We have worked with food services to develop essential services for students experiencing food scarcity and food insecurity to have access to food stations (during this closure) that will comply with social isolation expectations but still allow kids to eat," Superintendent Margaret Marotta said.
"We are committed to providing access to the nutrition our students need during this extended emergency districtwide closure."
LAWRENCE
Superintendent Cynthia Paris said that while schools are closed, “grab-and-go’’ meals are available for students Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Arlington, Parthum and Guilmette complexes and the Lawrence High School campus.
METHUEN
Superintendent Brandi Kwong said meals will be provided to students starting Wednesday.
Grab-and-go’ breakfasts will be available from 7 to 9 a.m. at the upper school side of Tenney Grammar School, 75 Pleasant St. Lunches will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
ANDOVER
"Andover Food Services will continue to put forward best efforts to feed our students," officials said in a statement.
"We will be preparing bagged breakfasts and lunches out of our production kitchen at Andover High School, where our regular lunch staff will prepare meals in a safe and sanitary environment."
Students are able to pick up breakfast and lunch for two days at Andover High School from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the front entrance on Wednesday, March 18; Friday, March 20; Monday, March 23; Wednesday, March 25; and Friday, March 27.
Meals will also be dropped off by a refrigerated van that will stop for 12 minutes at select stops throughout town on those same days between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
For a full schedule of drop-off locations, visit https://www.aps1.net/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=906
Families with questions are asked to contact Food Service Director Gail Koutroubas or Taylor Pirog by phone at 978-247-5520.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
The Timberlane Regional School District advises students who qualify to reach out to local food pantries.
The St. Anne Ecumenical Food Pantry, 26 Emerson Ave., Hampstead, will provide bagged breakfast and lunch to anyone under 18 living in the district. Food will be distributed in a drive-through format from 10 a.m. to noon weekdays behind St. Anne Church, 26 Emerson Ave., Hampstead. No proof of need is required.
The Sandown Food Pantry, 1 Hampstead Road, Sandown, is another option for students and is open Tuesdays 4 to 5 p.m. and Fridays 9 to 10 a.m. with no appointment necessary.
The Salem and Pelham school districts have yet to clarify how students will be able to get lunches.
Reporter Madeline Hughes contributed to this report.