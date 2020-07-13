LAWRENCE — Traditional summer fun has been largely stifled by COVID-19 concerns, but farmers and vendors at outdoor markets are setting up shop to provide healthy goods with heightened safety considerations.
Groundwork Lawrence, responsible for two farmers markets in Lawrence and another in Methuen, began its summer season Wednesday with new and returning vendors and a trickle of customers to start.
Healthy Living Program Manager Maria Natera said a forecast of severe thunderstorms prompted most vendors to cancel Saturday, and likely discouraged shoppers.
“It’s the first week. People don’t really know that the market is open already,” Natera said. “It was kind of slow to start. We’re used to seeing hundreds of people show up.”
The organization's markets have grown in popularity each year with the continued goal of expanding access to healthy food in the Greater Lawrence area.
SNAP is accepted at all markets, and customers on SNAP are encouraged to take advantage of the state’s Healthy Incentives Program.
Those who show up to shop or sell must abide by new safety restrictions, explained Ian Burns, public affairs coordinator for Groundwork Lawrence.
Masks are to be worn by everyone, reusable bags are not allowed and people must maintain social distancing of at least six feet. Similarly, vendor stands are set up with ample space between them— at least 10 feet in most instances.
“One of the biggest differences this year is that people can’t touch the produce or anything,” Burns said.
Customers must instead point to the peppers, strawberries, tomatoes, potatoes and other products available.
“Vendors will take care of picking things up and bagging them for you,” Burns said.
Shoppers are encouraged to arrive alone or with only one other person to help minimize crowds.
Before the outdoor market was able to open, Groundwork Lawrence ran a virtual market — sometimes garnering 200 orders a day — during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It proves that even though we’re in a difficult time, we need good, healthy food,” Natera said.
Burns added, “We want folks to come out, we want them to stay safe and we want them to know we’re still here.”
Heather McMann, executive director for Groundwork Lawrence, attributes an “enormous increase in sales” over the last few years to quality products being available close to home.
“It was barriers of location and cost that limited low income communities from eating local, healthy food — not interest,” she said. “There is overwhelming demand for fresh, local produce, and as we make it more accessible through our markets and state funds, demand continues to increase.”
The markets take place weekly, through Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays across from The Center at Campagnone Common in Lawrence, Fridays at Nevins Memorial Library in Methuen, and Saturdays at Lawrence Catholic Academy in Lawrence.
Vendors include Riverdale Farm and Garden, Lane Gardens, Farmer Dave, Blas Fish Market, Soney Bees, and Grateful Tastes.
More information is available at groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket.