ANDOVER — Congresswoman Lori Trahan was a welcome sight on Main Street Saturday morning, as she went from store to store, chatting with business owners and customers alike, but more importantly using her credit card quite often.
After talking with the owners of Coco Collection Boutique at 1 Main St., the Westford Democrat bought a couple of blouses.
During a visit to Chic Consignment at 44 Main St. she picked up a hand-bag.
After that, she and her entourage, which included state Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, Selectman Alex Vispoli, and Business Development Director Ann Ormond, headed for Dovetail Apothecary and Beauty, 46 Main St., where she and Nguyen bought some organic creams and oils.
All in all, it was a successful shopping spree. More important, it was the local pols' way of supporting the post-Sept. 13 gas crisis marketing effort called "Rock the Register." The scheme, developed by officials from Andover, North Andover and Lawrence — the three communities most heavily impacted by the disaster — encourages people to shop locally, then go on social media, mention the store they were in, and become eligible for a $500 gift card. The first winner is being drawn Monday.
May Doherty, Chic Consignment co-owner with her husband Jay, said while her business wasn't as badly affected as local restaurants — mainly because she has oil heat instead of natural gas — she still felt the impact of disaster.
"Things seemed to bounce back a week after the disaster," she said. "But then they started working on the pipes in the streets and there were detours everywhere. People just kind of gave up trying to get here."
She said she was happy Trahan and other officials were trying to lend support.
"It's nice to see a concerted effort," she said. "Their presence reinforces what we are doing."
Trahan said she wanted to shop local Saturday to support the Rock the Register program, among other reasons.
"Each of us has a role to play in helping small businesses in Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence bounce back and rebuild their customer base following last year’s gas explosions," she said. "That process is still a work in progress, and precisely why ‘Rock The Register’ is so important. I came out today to help raise awareness about that initiative, support some amazing small businesses, and encourage everyone to keep it in our community and shop local. Neighbors helping neighbors is just what we do around here."
Nguyen, who tried keeping up with the pace of the Congresswoman's shopping spree, said she wanted businesses to know "they have our support. We know how they struggled in the last year."
She added she felt it was important to help out the businesses during the summer, a typically slow time of the year, before the fall and the ensuing holiday season.
"Everyone's very happy to see us and we're happy, too," she said, adding that she wanted to thank local officials for all the hard work they did, and continue to do, to help bring business back to the hard-hit portions of the Merrimack Valley.
After going to Dovetail, Trahan and her shopping buddies continued their tour of downtown, stopping in at the Andover Bookstore before finishing up at Bueno Malo, a Mexican restaurant and tequila bar located in the atrium of Andover Village Square.