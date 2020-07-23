LAWRENCE — Two detail officers working on Saratoga Street this week arrested a man who had four outstanding warrants, police said.
Sgt. Ariel Montas and Officer Edward Mejia were having cars and trucks moved in the area, preparing for road work which would be done in the vicinity of Saratoga Street and Stearns Avenue, police said.
Police said they try to have area residents and those parked nearby to move their cars voluntarily so they don't get damaged or have to be towed.
They soon spotted Daniel Bedard, 38, who they recognized as being wanted on outstanding warrants.
Booking records show Bedard was wanted on four warrants out of Lowell District Court for violation of a restraining order, according to police records.