SALEM, Mass. — A Lawrence man told detectives he never raped a 13-year-old girl, but rather she came to his home before school and had consensual sex with him in the fall of 2016.
Angel Mateo, 25, said he and the girl, who he thought was 18, were previously texting back and forth. She told him she'd come by his 76 Phillips St. home on the morning of Oct. 20, 2016, he said.
When the girl arrived, he took her upstairs to his apartment and they started "kissing and that," he said.
"We had normal sexual relations ... because we were flirting with each other," Mateo told Lawrence Police Lt. Maurice Aguiler during a interrogation later that day at the Police Department.
Mateo is facing 16 criminal charges including rape of a child with force, indecent assault and battery, assault with intent to commit rape, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and unarmed robbery. He is accused of raping four females — the girl and three women.
His trial opened Tuesday in Salem Superior Court.
Aguiler, who was assigned to the Police Department's detective division in October 2016, took the stand as a prosecution witness Thursday.
Prosecutor Jessica Strasnick questioned him about Oct. 20, 2016, when the girl reported she was raped by Mateo on her way to middle school that morning.
Strasnick and Aguiler then read aloud a transcript of an interview he did with Mateo for jurors. Jurors were given a copy of the transcript of the interview to follow along with.
Aguiler testified he first met the 13-year-old victim in the Emergency Room at Lawrence General Hospital. He said he remembered that she was "shaking uncontrollably."
"She was crying. She was distraught," said Aguiler, a Lawrence officer for the past 16 years who is trained to work with sexual assault victims.
The girl told police where she had been that morning and detectives went to Mateo's address at 76 Phillips St., a multi-family home near the South Lawrence East School, he said.
Aguiler said inside they found a laptop, open, and the screen "had not timed out yet." After finding a passport for Mateo, they broadcasted his name and description over the police radio to other detectives and officers working, he said.
The apartment was secured by the officers, who then applied for a search warrant for the premised, Aguiler testified.
Mateo was quickly located and brought to the Police Department for an interview with Aguiler. Fellow Detective Paul MacMillan also sat in on the interview, which was conducted in Spanish and audio-recorded.
Early on in the interview, Mateo acknowledges he is being accused of rape.
"I don't know why because I have not gone out. Not even from my house," Mateo tells Aguiler.
But later, Mateo says he did get up at 7:30 a.m. to smoke a cigarette and at 9:40 a.m. went to Taco Bell and then to a local barbershop to get a turn in line for a haircut.
"Angel, the only thing that is going to help you is if you are 100 percent honest," Aguiler tells Mateo during the interview.
A few minutes later, after denying he ever raped anyone, Mateo tells Aguiler he's "going to be honest and say the truth."
Mateo said he met the girl a few days prior and they exchanged texts. She also sent him some pictures and a video of herself smoking pot, he said.
He said she wanted to come over so he ordered pizza for her but she never came by. He got angry with her and blocked her on his phone. But then he unblocked her and the girl said she'd come by in the morning before school, Mateo said during the interview.
Mateo said he didn't know her name and "she told me she was 18."
"I'm not going to say, 'Bring me an ID or something like that,'" said Mateo as his interview with Aguiler continued.
Before she left the apartment, Mateo said he gave the girl $20. He said he saw a picture of her boyfriend on the phone.
Aguiler said he found one photo of the girl on his phone but no video. Mateo also agreed to turn his phone over to police to be examined by a specially trained state trooper.
Following Mateo's arrest, Aguiler said he was contacted by another woman who said he attacked her on June 11, 2016 on Phillips Street.
On cross examination, defense attorney Jeffrey Sweeney asked Aguiler if the girl had initially said Mateo kidnapped her that morning and then months later changed her story.
"That first version of events of what happened on Oct. 20 was not what happened?" Sweeney asked.
"Correct," Aguiler testified.
Sweeney, in his opening statement, said there are big differences in what the girl initially told police and how she later re-framed her story. And after his arrest, other women identified Mateo as their attacker “after they heard the lie,” he said.
Judge James Lang is presiding over the trial, which is expected to stretch into next week.
Mateo has been held without bail since his arrest Oct. 20, 2016.
On Tuesday, two women testified Mateo attacked them after they parked their cars in the Phillips Street area. Both said he put them in a headlock and dragged them down the street, during the attack.
