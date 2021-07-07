NORTH ANDOVER — Responding to concerns about their proposed redevelopment of Royal Crest Estates, Trinity Financial has agreed to reduce the number of housing units that they hope to build at the 77-acre property on Route 114.
Representatives of the Boston-based developer presented those cuts at a joint meeting of the Board of Selectmen and Planning Board on June 8, and followed with revised details of their design at the Planning Board meeting this past Tuesday.
"We heard loud and clear that people want to make sure that this will fit into North Andover, and we're confident that it will," said Michael Lozano, vice president of development at Trinity Financial.
The desire for changes was summed up by Town Manager Melissa Rodrigues at the June meeting. She said the request reflects a consensus among residents, town officials, the Planning Board, and a working group that is examining zoning issues.
"One of the things we've continued to hear from everyone involved with the project is that we all thought the project was too dense," Rodrigues said.
Royal Crest Estates, which was built in the early 1970s and is now owned by Aimco, currently features 588 two- and three-family apartments in buildings three stories high.
Trinity plans to demolish these in phases over an eight- to 10-year process, while replacing them with a mixture of housing, retail, office spaces, and parking structures, all of which will enhance the property's value.
"One of the missions that we were given early on is that this needed to be an economic development project, it needed to generate net new income for the town," James Keefe, an executive with Trinity, said in June.
But the town still felt that reductions were called for, and Trinity proposed to make these by eliminating 332 out of 1,641 units of housing that appeared in the original plan. That's a reduction of 20%.
The axe fell on 63 townhomes, 100 age-restricted units for people aged 55 and over, and 169 units of market-rate, multi-family housing.
But they will not affect 250 units that provide 1,000 beds for Merrimack College students, who would be located in two buildings in the northern section of the parcel.
The college currently leases 115 units at Royal Crest for students who cannot be accommodated on campus. Students also rent apartments at Royal Crest on their own, according to an independent analysis that was requested by the town.
Trinity's cuts also will not touch 385 units of mixed-income, multi-family 40B housing that North Andover needs in order to meet its obligations to the state, Rodrigues said.
But reductions in the other units will translate into increased space available for buffer zones between Royal Crest and its neighbors, nearly doubling their existing size. That adjustment adds 43 feet of buffer zone to Trinity's original plan.
Fencing will also be added at property lines to discourage people from cutting through other people's back yards, Lozano said.
Neighbors had expressed concern that proposed four- and five-story buildings would create intrusive sight lines into their properties, but several buildings have been reduced in height. The tallest, standing five stories, will now be at the center of the 77 acres, Lozano said.
At the northern end of the parcel, the new plans call for student housing to be moved further away from private homes on Route 114 and Berkeley Road. The building has also been reoriented away from neighbors and toward an interior, open space that serves as the focal point of the new design.
In addition, the new plans call for several buildings that would stand next to 114 to be moved further apart, and away from the highway, to make them less imposing.
"We absolutely heard the comments about the setback on 114, that this is a gateway, that these buildings serve as a gateway to North Andover," Lozano said.
The adjustments should give the buildings a less imposing presence, and prevent that stretch of road from feeling like a corridor.
"Pushing the parking garage portion of it back reinforces that and allows us to preserve some of the existing trees, and our landscape architect spent a lot of time designing that area between the buildings and 114 so its something quite inviting, unlike today," Lozano said.
Trinity's reductions should result in fewer school-aged children living at the property, Rodrigues said. These number 213 today, and could have gone up to 234 in Trinity's original plan. Now the student number is projected to be reduced to 206.
The new plans also suggest a slightly lower increase in traffic volume than the original version, but Keefe feels all of this burden will be offset by $29 million dollars worth of changes that the Department of Transportation is planning to make on 114.
"As a result of these improvements, we're not going to create the havoc that people fear," he said.