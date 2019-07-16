NORTH ANDOVER — Princeton Properties, the developer for 192 apartments on the former site of the Forgetta Farm at 1210 Osgood St., is working with several consultants and the town to correct a wetlands violation.
Attorney William Seuch of Boston, a prominent environmental lawyer, appeared before the Conservation Commission on Wednesday evening along with engineers and consultants who are working on the remediation.
The Conservation Commission on March 27 voted to issue an enforcement order for "alteration of bordering vegetative wetland associated with an intermittent stream on nearby property owned by the Lawrence Municipal Airport."
Jennifer Hughes, the town's conservation administrator at that time, sent a letter to Princeton and the NRP Group of Burlington, the general contractor for the project, asking that a geotechnical engineer be hired to analyze the discharge of water and sediment. Hughes also asked the two firms to propose a solution to the problem.
The sediment that was discharged into the wetland was calcite, which likely came from recycled concrete fill, according to a report by Sanborn Head, an engineering firm hired by NRP. Calcite consists of calcium carbonate, which actually has a medicinal use as an antacid, according to the report.
"Preliminary findings ... show evidence of limited impacts to the plant community adjacent to the seep area," according to a report issued by Eco-Tech, a Worcester environmental consulting firm hired by the developer.
Lockwood Remediation Technologies, another firm hired by NRP and Princeton Properties, wrote in a May 31 letter to the Conservation Commission that "no wetland seeps have been observed since the supplemental sumps were installed on May 18."
Williams and Sparages, a Middleton engineering firm, stated "all erosion controls are satisfactory" in a July 3 letter to the commission. Lockwood Remediation Technologies proposed in a July 3 letter the installation of an interceptor trench at the construction site to prevent further seeping into the adjoining wetland.
Veteran Conservation Commission member Albert Manzi said at Wednesday's meeting he is "cautiously optimistic" the 1210 Osgood St. project will proceed with no more violations of the wetlands.
The Conservation Commission continued the hearing until Aug. 28.
Seuch did not return a phone call from The Eagle-Tribune. Amy Maxner, who replaced Hughes as conservation administrator, wrote down questions from The Eagle-Tribune and said she would provide answers as soon as she could.
Hughes, who served as conservation administrator for 11 years, left that position in May to become the environmental program manager for the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission.