ANDOVER — There’s change coming to the School Committee.
Emily DiCesaro and Sandis Wright are the newest School Committee members replacing Shannon Scully and Paul Murphy, neither of whom sought reelection. DiCesaro topped the ballot out of four candidates with 1,302 votes and Wright came in second with 1,274 votes, according to the town’s unofficial results.
Sheila Doherty won her 16th term as Town Moderator beating out Keith Saxon with about a 500-vote margin.
Polls were busier this year with two races — five vying for two School Committee seats and two running for moderator. At the High School 774 people cast ballots by 3 p.m., versus fewer than 400 by 3 p.m. at the high school last year.
Running unopposed, Alex Vispoli won his seventh term on the Select Board, where he will serve with newcomer Melissa M. Danish.
Danish is replacing Select Board member Richard Howe, who served for only about a year as a temporary member replacing Dan Koh, who resigned from the board last year.
Dawn Gillette and Chip Gregory both ran unopposed to be Trustees of Punchard Free School, winning 3-year and 1-year terms, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.