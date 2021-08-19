METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry will have a new chief of staff in his City Hall office come September, with Jana DiNatale submitting her resignation letter Wednesday after not quite two years in the role.
Perry said former Methuen City Clerk Christine “Tina” Touma-Conway will replace DiNatale.
“I have loved my job and loved working with Neil. He is a fantastic mayor and I feel privileged to work for the city and serve the residents,” DiNatale said Thursday. “I know I’m leaving the office in good hands with Tina because she’s fantastic, experienced and she will do the right thing for the residents every day.”
DiNatale declined to go into specifics about her next role, but said she will remain in her current City Hall job through September to assist with the transition.
In a statement, Perry called DiNitale a “trusted and loyal advisor during a tumultuous time in our city” and applauded her work on several projects, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
Perry said DiNatale, who joined him on his first day in office in January 2020, was key in setting up the Methuen Cares Center food pantry, produced the "Mayor’s Minutes" TV show, co-edited the “Methuen Connection” newsletter and most recently served as project manager for the redesign of the new Methuen city website — cityofmethuen.net.
She also implemented the SeeClickFix 311 system for reporting issues and developed an employee training center called Methuen University, Perry said.
“I am grateful for her work and dedication,” Perry said. “Jana cares deeply about the city of Methuen and will undoubtedly find a way to continue to contribute meaningfully to our progress.”
According to Perry’s office, Touma-Conway, Wilmington’s current town clerk, will “pick up right where Jana left off.” She brings 35 years of municipal and federal government experience to the team.
”I am confident that Christine’s strong communication skills and thorough knowledge of the principles, practices, regulations, and procedures of municipal government will allow her to make meaningful contributions and serve the residents of Methuen with the highest level of quality service,” Perry said.
A lifelong Methuen resident, Touma-Conway said she looks forward to the "challenge" of the position and bringing her extensive background in government to the city she calls home.
Touma-Conway had previously pulled nomination papers to run for Nevins Library Trustee and was certified to appear on November’s ballot.