METHUEN — Mayor-elect Neil Perry, who will take the oath of office Monday night, announced his top City Hall staffers Friday.
Perry said in a statement that School Committee member and Attorney Jana DiNatale will serve as chief of staff. Tom Lussier — husband of former Mayor Sharon Pollard — will be director of strategic initiatives.
Lussier's title will replace what Mayor James Jajuga called an executive assistant, Perry said. He explained that Lussier will be responsible for broader initiatives, like bringing particular businesses to the city and updating technology at City Hall.
According to the city budget, DiNatale will earn a salary of $91,782, while Lussier will make $80,419, the same amount as an executive assistant, Perry said.
Interviews for an administrative assistant are ongoing, according to Perry, with a hire expected later this month.
Prior to Perry's official announcement Friday, outgoing city councilors questioned rumors that DiNatale would be jumping from a role on the School Committee to a City Hall job.
Based on language in the city charter, some councilors and City Solicitor Richard D'Agostino do not believe DiNatale is an option for chief of staff.
D’Agostino cited the city’s governing document, the Methuen Home Rule Charter, when he interpreted that School Committee members cannot be appointed to any compensated city office or job until a year after their elected term ends.
In DiNatale’s case, she would not be eligible for the chief of staff role until the start of 2021, according to D’Agostino.
“You could almost make an argument either way,” D’Agostino said. “... Like a lot of this charter, it’s poorly worded.”
Perry said Friday that he "proactively secured a legal opinion from Attorney Darren Klein of KP Law affirming her eligibility."
Klein has a history of representing Methuen in legal cases.
In his opinion on DiNatale, Klein wrote, "an individual whose term on the School Committee expires can be appointed as the Mayor's Chief of Staff."
He elaborated, "The one year employment/appointment prohibition only applies to City positions that fall under the jurisdiction of the School Committee."
For example, he said, she could not serve as superintendent of schools, a school administrator, a teacher or paraprofessional.
Klein's opinion is backed by Attorney Lauren Goldberg, the managing partner of KP Law and "one of the foremost Charter experts in the Commonwealth," Perry said.
Perry said he also reviewed the circumstances of DiNatale's appointment with experts at the Massachusetts State Ethics Commission.
"I appreciate the questions that some have raised regarding Jana's status," Perry said. "However, I am very confident that my decision is based on a clear and appropriate interpretation of Methuen's charter."
Perry will take office on the heels of a 40-year career at Raytheon. He has never held public office.