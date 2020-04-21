METHUEN -- First, the good news: More and more people are using gloves and face masks when they go to the store to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The bad news? After they are done shopping, more and more people are discarding the used safety gear in the parking lot of the business they just patronized.
And some local officials have had just about enough.
Methuen City Councilor D.J. Beauregard said he got a call from a constituent who took her young daughter to the grocery store. When they were in the parking lot, the child reached down to pick up a piece of personal protective equipment, known as PPE, that had been discarded by a careless shopper.
"A resident went shopping at Market Basket on Haverhill Street," he said. "She had been working from home and she had to go to store. That's when one of her kids went to pick up a mask on the ground. It's so gross."
Not to mention, he added, "dangerous and unsanitary."
Beauregard approached his colleague on the council, Eunice Zeigler, a long-time proponent of beefing up anti-littering laws in the city.
"I asked her, and we agreed we needed to look at this more carefully," he said. "We need to have something in place that will really make people think twice. This has your germs on it. Throw it in a bag in your car, or in a barrel outside the store."
Zeigler, who has pushed for stronger enforcement of the litter laws in Methuen for years, said that since the coronavirus lockdown started a month or so ago, she's been getting emails from people "about gloves and masks at Market Basket."
She and Beauregard brainstormed a little about what to do and they came up with a plan calling for a temporary ordinance that would increase littering fines from $300 to $500 during the duration of the coronavirus crisis.
"In this time, seeing PPEs all over the place, we wanted to increase the fines to show people we care," she said. The title of the proposed ordinance is "A Resolution Designed to Further Deter the Improper Disposal of Masks, Gloves, and Other Types of Medical Equipment in Public Places."
The council is scheduled to discuss the matter at its Tuesday night meeting, which will air on Methuen-TV and is being conducted remotely using Zoom meeting software. The ordinance, which could be enacted at the meeting if the council calls for an emergency ruling, has been proposed "in partnership with the Methuen police," Zeigler said.
"We are in the peak of this virus," she said. "We want to put legislation in place that will help flatten the curve."
While Methuen seems like one of the only communities actively considering hiking its littering fees, other communities are aware of the problem.
In Lawrence, Mayor Dan Rivera just shook his head at the practice.
"We want people to stop doing it," he said. "For fear of bringing gloves or masks into their car, they throw it onto the street? Keep a plastic store bag in your car. I've been seeing them in grocery store parking lots."
He said the problem is that "if you are throwing away dirty masks and gloves, you are putting in danger the health of people who are trying to keep you safe" such as public works officials or even grocery store employees.
Haverhill Mayor Jim Fiorentini said he would be speaking with the police chief and board of health about the problem to see what they could do to stop the problem.
He said that he went to the Market Basket in the RiversEdge Plaza in Haverhill on Monday and spoke to an employee in the parking lot who told him that managers give him a broom and a dust-pan at the end of every day to clean up the mess left behind by shoppers, including masks and gloves.
"People who do that (discard PPE) are saying their health is more important than the health of an employee at Market Basket," Fiorentini said, who noted that the fine for littering in Haverhill is only $50.
"I'm wondering if that's enough," he said. "We're open to increasing the fines."
The town manager of Salem, N.H., Chris Dillon, did not return phone calls for this story.
A Market Basket spokesman did not return a phone call seeking comment.