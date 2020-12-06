ANDOVER —The Memorial Hall Library is hosting a Zoom webinar with Mass Audubon naturalist Scott Santino to learn about the joys of winter bird feeding at 7 p.m. Dec. 8. He’ll discuss feeder types, the best seed to put in them, the birds they’ll attract, how to outsmart squirrels and other ways to encourage birdlife into your yard and community.
Santino is the naturalist at the Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary in Topsfield where he has been leading nature education programs for Mass Audubon since 1999. He coordinates the sanctuary’s volunteer Nature Guide program, training adults in natural history interpretation and is a faculty member of Mass Audubon’s Birder’s Certificate Program, a college-level ornithology class.
To sign up for the Zoom event visit mhl.org.
Garden Club invites residents to decorate their front doors
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Garden Club invites Haverhill residents to decorate their front door for the holiday season.
Take a photo of your decorated door in any holiday or winter theme you desire and email it along with your name and address to hgcholidaydoors@gmail.com.
Club members will choose their favorites to post on the club's Facebook page.
The Savings Bank helps community food pantries
ANDOVER — The Savings Bank recently made donations to local food pantries as part of its ongoing mission to help the community and those who continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The donations represent funds raised by Bank staff during ‘dress-down’ days in each of the Bank’s eight banking offices in the five communities served by The Savings Bank.
Donations have been made to the following food pantries: Wakefield Food Pantry, Wakefield; New Hope Food Pantry, Lynnfield; North Reading Food Pantry, North Reading; Merrimack Valley Food Pantry, Andover; and Neighbors in Need, Methuen.
“Each food pantry is providing a vital service to an increasing number of local residents who are in need,” said Bob DiBella, President and CEO of The Savings Bank. “The Savings Bank employees and officers are grateful to these organizations and others who continue to help, and we are proud to be able to do our part to ensure they have the resources they need.”
Lawrence residents honored as 'caregiver champions'
LAWRENCE — Three cheers for Aberdeen Home Care's Danisha Aristy and Lissette Robles. The Lawrence residents and nursing students working at the Danvers-based home health care agency have both been named Caregiver Champions by their company's president and CEO Joanne MacInnis RN, for their dedication to patient care.
"This year more than ever, know that you are deeply valued and appreciated for your outstanding work at Aberdeen,” MacInnis said in a statement praising the women and their work.
Heroes Tree program offered
HAMPSTEAD — If you would like to recognize the heroism of your loved ones who have served in the military, you can place a star on The Hampstead Heroes Tree. The tree will be placed in the lobby of the Town Offices starting on Dec. 8. For more information, contact Howie Steadman at 603-329-4288.
Free meal sites operating
HAVERHILL — Free grab and go meals are available weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hunking School, Consentino School, Nettle School and J.G. Whittier School and from 3 to 4 p.m. at Haverhill High School. Friday distributions include meals for the entire weekend.
Now through Dec. 11, additional grab and go sites will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tilton Upper, Tilton Lower and the YMCA. A special mobile grab and go site is at the Northside Condominiums during this two week period and will run from 11 to 11: 45 a.m. daily.
Free grab and go meals are available for the entire school year. All children and teens 18 and under can receive free meals in Haverhill. No registration or ID is required.
For more information, contact Anna Perracchio at 978-374-3416.