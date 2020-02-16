LAWRENCE — Talk about coming full circle.
St. Anne's Church and Parish Hall have been pretty much empty since they were sold by the Boston Archdiocese more than 30 years ago.
Owned by Richard DeRosas and his company Paramount Development Group, the site has been eyed for the last 15 years as a possible community arts and theater site.
In 2006, plans were drawn up and a feasibility study was done to convert the historic structures.
But then the recession hit in 2008, city support flagged, and the project was more or less shelved. In 2016, the owners even announced they were ready to sell the buildings.
More recently, however, the prospects for St. Anne's have improved as the city of Lawrence experiences a renaissance of sorts, with its mill buildings becoming filled with homes and businesses, schools on the mend, and city finances cleaned up.
That has set the stage for DeRosas, who never did sell the building, to begin looking once again at converting the beloved old church into a place for local and visiting artists, performances, weddings, conventions and concerts.
"We changed our minds on selling it," DeRosas said. "We want this for the city. We are going to hang in there and make sure the city gets what it deserves. We think its the right thing to do."
In January a steering committee made up of City Councilor Ana Levy, state Sen. Barry Finegold, Northern Essex Community College President Lane Glenn, Wendy Luzon of the city's Planning Department, theater consultant Don Hirsch, consultant Maggie Super Church, DeRosas and several others hosted a series of focus groups to get input from the community on what should happen to the two buildings.
"There are a lot of moving parts and pieces to this," Glenn said. "But some things may be coming together. We'll see."
Glenn noted that Northern Essex would be interested in being one of the organizations using a new performance space for its college theater program.
"We are only a couple blocks away," he said, referring to the college's Lawrence campus. "Our primary classroom building is right down the street. We have a nice performance space in Haverhill, but not in Lawrence. The college could be one of the users of that space."
More important, said Glenn, is that the college has an interest in the ongoing revival in Lawrence.
"We are interested in making sure the economic and cultural life in Lawrence is vibrant," he said. "A rising tide lifts all boats."
The project would not be cheap. The last estimate was at about $18 million, Councilor Levy said.
She noted that the redevelopment would include the use of historic tax credits.
Levy is quite familiar with the work done by DeRosas, since he is her boss. Levy manages the Blakely Building on Essex Street, a residential and commercial complex owned and renovated by Paramount Development Group.
"I'm very excited," she said. "I know it's going to be a lot of work, but it will be a lot of jobs, too."
DeRosas said his company has already spent more than $1 million on the properties, including taxes and various architectural and environmental studies.
"We have a plan for financing we think is feasible," he said.
In addition to historic tax credits, he expects the company to use New Markets Tax Credits, which offer federal tax incentives to companies investing in low-income communities with high unemployment.
"It's a great project for new markets," he said.
DeRosas estimates it will take one or two years to put together the financing package with ground-breaking soon after that. He said the actual construction would take another two years or so.
ABOUT THE CHURCH
St. Anne’s Church and Parish Hall are the primary surviving buildings of St. Anne’s Parish, one of the earliest French-Canadian parishes in New England.
Construction on the first St. Anne’s Church (now the Parish Hall on Haverhill Street) began in 1873. By 1900 the parish had outgrown the church and purchased land to build a new St. Anne’s Church.
Construction on the brick masonry structure with soaring Romanesque arches began April 3, 1903, and was complete by the end of 1905. The first Mass in the new church with a capacity of 2,400 was held Jan. 1, 1906.
Decorative elements and furnishings such as stained-glass windows, the altar and the organ were added over the years.
With a decline in church attendance and membership, St. Anne’s Parish Hall was closed by the Archdiocese of Boston in 1991.
However, St. Anne’s Church continued to serve a Latino Roman Catholic congregation for a brief period of time in the early 1990s, and the Parish Hall found use by a Catholic Church-sponsored after-school program until a fire destroyed the adjoining former rectory in approximately 1999.
--Source: Don Hirsch of Don Hirsch Design Studio