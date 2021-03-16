METHUEN — Visits by police to the Days Inn on Pelham Street were up 40% last year after the state opened a shelter there for homeless people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Neil Perry said Monday night.
Perry was responding to comments made by a number of people — most of them affiliated with or working for the hotel — that the transitional shelter is clean, respectful and beneficial to the homeless people living there.
Their comments, made at the start of the meeting during "public participation," were prompted by a story in the Sunday Eagle-Tribune during which some City Councilors were critical of the shelter, which has been open since last spring.
Councilor Joel Faretra said previously he has heard a number of complaints from area residents and business owners that during the day homeless people were causing problems in the neighborhood. Police said the hotel was an ongoing problem and that service and emergency calls to the establishment were up, including responses to fights, overdoses and various other calls.
But Deepak Ninan, the hotel manager, said Monday night the Days Inn was "not an ongoing issue" but has been a place since last year "to help the city and the state with the pandemic. We feel like we are doing the right thing. Maybe we are not doing something right. We thought we were doing what we had to do to help the situation."
Perry countered that while health inspectors recently found no violations at the facility, in 2020 "police incident reports went up 40%." He added that so far this year, incident calls are up even higher and that Fire Department calls may also have increased.
He said the state office of housing reached out to him on Monday and asked for a meeting this week to discuss the situation at the shelter.
"This is not about categorizing people as good or bad," Perry said. "But in fiscally difficult times, a lot of costs are being borne by the city."
City Councilor Mike Simard said from his "field office" at the Dunkin' on Pelham Street, "I field a lot of complaints, a lot of quality of life issues. They (hotel management) think it's not their fault (when) they (homeless people) leave, but it's people knocking on windows asking for money. A 40% increase in calls for service is a huge burden. There are issues."
City Councilor D.J. Beauregard said the hotel was a "drain on the taxpayers of Methuen."
"The shelter provides an important service, but the Days Inn is a third-rate hellhole," he said. "It's a total disaster. It's been a hotbed of criminal activity for over a decade."
But supporters of the shelter, including City Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro, said it provides a valuable service.
"I have had the opportunity to speak with some of the people there and they are just regular people — they have jobs, they have children," she said, adding that "it's really important to support homeless programs that are saving lives during a pandemic. If there are issues, we should get to the bottom of it, but not at the cost of those people who deserve a safe place to live."
Kathleen Smith of 160 Merrimack St. said she has been involved with Days Inn shelter for months and that "some of the comments in the Eagle-Tribune article were disappointing and unfactual. It's a very clean, very respectful place. We have a lot of community support."
She added that the article "portrayed all the people here as people with substance abuse issues when that's not accurate. They are citizens of the United States. None of them are incarcerated or here on court orders. They are here because they need help. We take referrals from doctors, Holy Family Hospital and Methuen police."
Lisa White said she was insulted by the comments in the Sunday article, noting that she became homeless with her husband because of a house fire.
"This program has provided me with a safe place to live," she said.