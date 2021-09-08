LAWRENCE -- It was a school drop-off of the highest distinction.
A Black Hawk military helicopter landed near the baseball field at Lawrence High School on Wednesday morning, shuttling two Medal of Honor veterans to speak with students.
Army Sgt. First Class Sammy Lee Davis who served in the Vietnam War, and Army Sgt. Major Matthew O. Williams, who served in the war in Afghanistan, touched down at 8:30 a.m. on the grounds of the Parish Road School.
Davis and Williams were among a group of Medal of Honor recipients flown in helicopters to high schools across the state, including in Lawrence and Beverly, to personally meet with students.
Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty, an Air Force veteran, also accompanied Davis and Williams on the helicopter.
The veterans met with students as part of their outreach efforts for the Medal of Honor Society’s Character Development Program, a values curriculum offered free to all schools, according to information on the event provided by the society.
Later Wednesday morning, Medal of Honor recipients returned by helicopter to the Boston Common. Around noon, they gathered at the Shaw and 54th Regiment Memorial with the 54th Massachusetts Regiment Reenactors for a wreath-laying to honor the regiment’s Civil War service and to recognize William Carney, the nation’s first Black Medal of Honor recipient.
The Medal of Honor is the United States’ highest award for military valor in action.
First signed into law in 1861 during the Civil War, the Medal of Honor has slightly more than 3,500 recipients. It is a distinguished award, presented to those who have shown gallantry and intrepidity, at the risk of their lives, above and beyond the call of duty.
There are 66 living recipients.
City Councilor Marc Laplante, who went to Lawrence High School on Wednesday morning to meet Davis and Williams, said “It is an honor to receive these men into Lawrence, whose bravery and action were worthy of our nation’s highest distinction.”
Laplante then referred to Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario of Lawrence who was killed on Aug. 26 in Kabul, Afghanistan. Rosario was screening women and children trying to leave the country when she was killed by suicide bombers.
Her body will be escorted back to the city on Saturday.
Laplante noted with the recent loss of Rosario, “we as a city are especially mindful of their service and exemplary acts.”
The visit of the Medal of Honor recipients “is profoundly impactful as we struggle to find perspective in (Rosario’s) death. We were truly grateful to be in the presence of Sammy Davis and Matt Williams. Our job now is to never forget their sacrifices for us, our families, and our nation,” Laplante said.
More information about the Medal of Honor and details on the recipients can be accessed online at cmohs.org.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.