METHUEN — While there is still much work to be done, the district is headed in the right direction in helping students recover from the deep emotional wounds inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Results from the first year of the District Improvement Strategy showed that last fall, 18.4% of students in the district were identified as having either severe anxiety, severe depression or severe post-traumatic stress. That figure was a staggering 312% higher than it was prior to the pandemic. However, by the spring of this year, that percentage had fallen from 18.4% to 15.7%.
Data from Methuen High School indicated that at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, 28.4% of students were suffering from moderate to severe anxiety. By June, that number had decreased to 26.2%. The percentage of students with moderate to severe depression went from 28.3% to 24.3% during the same time period. The goal is to ultimately bring both figures down to 17%.
In addition, the percentage of high school students with moderate to severe post-traumatic stress went from 31% last September to 26.9% in June. The goal is to bring that number to 20%.
The grammar schools showed similar results, as the percentage of students in grades 5-8 with moderate to severe anxiety and depression went from 21.5% to 19.3%. That goal has been set at 14%. Students in grades 5-8 with moderate to severe post-traumatic stress went from 44.7% to 42.9%. However, this particular goal percentage remains ambitious at 20%.
Looking ahead to the upcoming school year, all counseling staff will enroll in professional development courses taught by the Beck Institute for Cognitive Behavior Therapy. The TRAILS to Wellness curriculum will also be implemented in grades K-4.
School Committee Member Laurie Keegan said John Crocker, director of School Mental Health and Behavioral Services, and his team were harnessed with a monumental task and have done a phenomenal job.
“I appreciate all of the hard work they are putting in to be proactive instead of reactive to the issues our students face,” she said. “I am also extremely pleased to see John bringing in collaborative problem-solving to our discipline teams in an attempt to keep students in school by giving them an active part in determining solutions to issues. I can’t say enough about our guidance staff, they are always going above and beyond.”
According to the results from the English Language Arts (ELA) section of the 2019 MCAS, 43% of students in grades 3-8 scored in the category of Meeting Expectations. Therefore, another objective is to improve student literacy so that 60% of those students in those grades will be reading at or above grade level.
The scores from the spring 2022 MCAS will be available in the fall.
Priorities for the upcoming school year include launching Fundations for students in grades K-2, continuing universal literacy screening in grades K-8 and assisting teachers in grades K-4 with putting the most valuable content in the Wonders literacy program.
The final objective is to provide lower-achieving students with equitable access to public education.
District administrators are reviewing the ELA curriculum for grades 7-12 using a Knowledge Map from the Institution for Education Policy at Johns Hopkins University.
It is expected that by the end of the 2023-2024 school year, students who have been historically underserved will be just as likely as other students to enroll in honors classes in high school.
