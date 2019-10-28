DiZoglio endorses Kennedy III for US Senate

METHUEN — State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, has endorsed Congressman Joe Kennedy III, D-Newton, in his bid to serve the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in the U.S. Senate.
DiZoglio, who recently hosted Kennedy to meet with residents in her hometown of Methuen, released the following statement in support of Kennedy’s bid:
“I am proud to announce my strong endorsement of Joe Kennedy for United States Senate. Joe is a proven champion for working families and will be the strong advocate the Merrimack Valley needs and deserves," she wrote.
“A true leader, Joe is the first and only man in our federal delegation who has been brave enough to take a public position on the need to stop the abuse of taxpayer-funded non-disclosure agreements and end their abuse in the private sector. Until Joe, we have heard crickets from the men at the federal level who have largely left this fight to women like me and Congresswomen Lori Trahan and Ayanna Pressley."
DiZoglio stressed the need for financial resources from the federal government to "fix the outdated infrastructure along the Merrimack River."
"In the 1970s we saw an influx of funds from the feds through the passage of the Clean Water Act," she wrote. "Since then, however, the water table has risen significantly and led to the issue of combined sewer overflows. Joe and I have been in constant communication about the issues surrounding the Merrimack River and he will take our fight for funding to the next level in D.C."
Pancake breakfast for Kaleb
FREMONT— Join the Kingston Lions and other local Lions Clubs on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8 to 11 a.m. for a pancake breakfast fundraiser to benefit a 6-year-old Fremont boy who needs help.
Kaleb was born with a rare genetic condition, ocular albinism, that impairs his vision and prevents him from seeing and reading clearly. He just entered first grade, so it is important for him to be able to see so he can learn along with his classmates.
The equipment Kaleb needs is costly at more than $5,000. All donations are welcome and checks can be made payable to “Kingston NH Lions Foundation” and sent to PO Box 183, Kingston N.H., 03848.
The event is at Ellis School, 43 Main St., Fremont. For more information contact Doug Griffin at 603-944-1377, Mike Dolan at 603-303-7950, Al Goldstein at 603-913-1281, or the Kingston Lions — kingstonnh.lions@gmail.com.
Teen poet reads from new book
HAVERHILL — Gabriela Vargas, whose first book of poetry, “The Rhymes of My Times,” was just published, will be featured at a reading and book signing Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 6:30 p.m., in the Haverhill High School library. Vargas is a junior at the school. Students, family, friends and the community are invited.
Vargas’ collection of poetry is described as a “concoction of love, pain, angst, racism, life changes, social justice, quality and lessons learned, as seen through the eyes of a 15-year-old high-school student in this trying 21st century.”
The book is illustrated by Krystal Rampersaud.
The presentation is part of the school’s ongoing Humanities Lecture Series.
Rivera to serve on immigration panel
BOSTON — A breakfast event, “Raising Our Voices,” to bring awareness to issues affecting immigrants in the workplace will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30, and will feature a panel discussion entitled “Investing in Massachusetts’ Immigrant Workforce in a Changing Labor Market.”
Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera is one of the panelists. He will be joined by John Regan, president and CEO of Associated Industries of Massachusetts, or AIM, and Dr. Lorna Rivera, director of the Mauricio Gastón Institute for Latino Community Development and Public Policy at UMass.-Boston.
The moderator for the event is Antoinette Antonio, a WCVB Channel 5 anchor.
The event runs from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Northeastern University East Village, 291 St. Botolph St., 17th Floor, Boston.
ENB’s work supports student pathways from learning English to further education and training, U.S. citizenship, and family-sustaining employment.
New Hampshire TechFest set for Saturday
SALEM, N.H. — Middle- and high-school students from across New England are invited to explore STEM-oriented careers at New Hampshire's Techfest on Saturday Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The free event geared toward teens showcases aerial drones, robotics, virtual reality and many other emerging technologies.
This is an opportunity for students and parents alike to see demos, try hands-on activities, speak with scientists, designers, and innovators and engage students curious about STEM careers. Demostrations range from playing new video games in development, driving robots of all sizes, seeing how technology is used by the FBI and watching professional drone racers.
New this year is the Kinetic Sculpture Contest. Students can enter their movement-based sculptures either as a team or individually. The winner will walk away with a Creality Ender 3 Pro 3D Printer and Filament Kit worth over $300.
For additional details and registration information visit nhtechfest.org.