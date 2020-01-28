BOSTON -- State leaders are trying to block a proposal aimed at preventing the use of non-disclosure agreements to shield sexual abusers, according to the bill's primary sponsor.
Legislation filed by Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen would ban non-disclosure agreements in sexual harassment and assault cases and prohibit the use of public money to settle claims where the intent is "silencing a complainant or concealing the details" of a case.
On Monday, DiZoglio lashed out at Beacon Hill's power structure and accused Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and House Speaker Robert DeLeo, a Winthrop Democrat, of using the agreements and taxpayer dollars to "legally muzzle" accusers who come forward with claims of harassment and abuse by their employers.
What's more, she suggested that Baker and DeLeo are actively working to derail her proposal.
"They are the ones holding it up," she told reporters. "They are the most powerful men in Massachusetts and the ones who hold the key to whether this legislation passes or not."
DiZoglio said the Senate, which has approved a similar ban, fully supports the proposal but that Baker and DeLeo are trying to "silence women."
Baker and DeLeo sidestepped the allegations at press briefings later in the day, both declining to say if they would support DiZoglio's proposal.
DeLeo pointed out that the House has adopted rules on non-disclosures that allow the agreements only for victims of alleged misbehavior.
"It's up to the victim," he said. "If the person doesn't want a non-disclosure agreement they don't have to get one."
Baker echoed those sentiments and defended his administration's process for handling of sexual harassment claims.
"Our policy is to only use a non-disclosure agreement if the victim asks for one," he said. "We think that's an appropriate policy and one endorsed by many women's organizations."
Victims silenced
At an earlier press briefing, DiZoglio was joined by former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, whose sexual harassment lawsuit led to the downfall of Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes. Carlson said non-disclosure agreements and out-of-court settlements are being used as tools by powerful men to silence their victims.
"Non-disclosure agreements were originally designed to safeguard corporate secrets, but they're not supposed to protect predatory behavior," Carlson said.
Legal experts say a total ban on non-disclosure and arbitration clauses raises constitutional issues.
Pro-business groups such as the Associated Industries of Massachusetts argue that arbitration and other non-judicial remedies are crucial to resolving workplace conflicts. Banning the practice would clog the courts with employment law cases, the group said.
Accusers would still be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements, under DiZoglio's proposal, if they wanted to in order to shield their identities from public disclosure.
DiZoglio claimed in 2018 that she had been pressured to sign a non-disclosure agreement when she was working as a young legislative aide. DiZoglio, who was a member of the House of Representatives when she aired the story, says she was forced to leave her staff job in 2011 after rumors spread that she and a state representative engaged in inappropriate behavior in the House chambers.
DiZoglio said she was told by House Speaker Robert DeLeo’s office that she would not receive a six-week severance package unless she signed the agreement.
DeLeo said such agreements have never been used to cover up wrongdoing in the speaker's office or settle sexual harassment complaints.
No traction
To be sure, the state Legislature has taken steps to strengthen Beacon Hill's policies in the wake of the national #MeToo movement and allegations by staffers and aides that they've been harassed or been made the targets of inappropriate comments.
Last year, the state Senate adopted rules prohibiting non-disclosure clauses from being included in employment contracts or enforced against senators and staff members. It also banned the use of public money to settle such claims in the upper chamber.
The rule, proposed by DiZoglio, who assumed her Senate seat in January 2019, also prohibits retaliation against anyone for reporting misconduct or cooperating with an investigation.
DiZoglio filed her latest proposal more than a year ago, but it hasn't gained much traction aside from a hearing in June before the Legislature's Joint Committee on the Judiciary. If it clears the committee process, the legislation would need approval from the House and Senate and survive Baker's veto pen to become law.
To date, at least least six states -- California, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Vermont and Washington -- have banned the use of non-disclosure agreements in settlements involving claims of sexual assault, harassment or discrimination.
