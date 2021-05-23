State Sen. Diana DiZoglio of Methuen wants to extend a bill approved last year that allows restaurants to sell mixed drinks to go — a move that has helped them during the pandemic.
But she is running into opposition, in particular from lobbyists for package stores who say the drinks-to-go program is hurting their businesses.
"The lobbyists have been hard at work," DiZoglio said on the floor of the Senate last week, as she testified in favor of her amendment to extend the program for another two years. "Namely, it's the package store lobbyists ... suggesting that this provision that allows a couple of mixed drinks to be sold to add to the bottom line of a restaurant is causing massive destruction in the package store industry."
She then asked, "Do we really believe that? Are we that out of touch? I get it — the lobbyists are doing their job, pushing for their constituents, but give me a break. You're going to tell me doing a couple of specialty cocktails is crushing the package store industry?"
After DiZoglio, a Democrat, ended her testimony, state Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Beverly, called for a point of order, saying that DiZoglio's amendment was "beyond the scope" of the bill under consideration.
That objection was upheld, and DiZoglio's amendment was ruled out of order. Another amendment offered by her, to put a cap on food and drink delivery fees, was voted down.
DiZoglio is continuing the fight. She has filed similar amendments to the budget, which is up for debate this week.
"Our local restaurants are depending on us to take immediate action as they work to remain afloat in this unprecedented time," she said.
DiZoglio's 1st Essex District consists of Methuen, Haverhill, Newburyport, Amesbury, Merrimac, Salisbury and parts of North Andover. If passed, her amendments would affect the entire state.
The main concern shared by DiZoglio, restaurants and bars is that when the governor's state of emergency for the pandemic ends June 15, so will certain protective measures, such as the drinks-to-go legislation and the cap on delivery fees.
Even if the amendments to the budget are passed, however, they won't go into effect until July, when the state budget goes into effect. That would leave a six-week gap, during which restaurants would not be able to sell drinks to go. It may also embolden delivery companies to jack up delivery fees, which come out of the pockets of struggling restaurants.
Because of of those concerns, DiZoglio has filed two standalone pieces of legislation which, if put on the floor by Senate President Karen Spilka, could be voted on immediately — in time for the June 15 end to the governor's state of emergency.
"I'm still pushing my leadership to bring my bills to a floor vote ASAP," DiZoglio said.
A phone message seeking comment for this story was left Friday afternoon with the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of Massachusetts, but the organization did not immediately respond.
DiZoglio and members of the restaurant industry took to Instagram Friday morning, encouraging people to call or email their state elected officials and ask them to support the measures to protect restaurants.
Nancy Batista-Caswell, owner of two restaurants — the Brine in Newburyport and the Oak and Rowan in Boston — said she was surprised to hear from DiZoglio that people who own liquor stores are opposed to the drinks-to-go extension.
"Liquor store lobbyists are saying restaurants are impacting their revenue stream because we do cocktails to go," Batista-Caswell said. "I feel like that is inaccurate. Restaurants are just offering more personalized experiences for our guests."
Shortly after the COVID-19 epidemic shut down restaurants across the state, Batista-Caswell joined Mass. Restaurants United — a group of small, independent, non-corporate restaurants. She is executive director of the organization, which now has 1,100 restaurant members and 6,000 followers on social media made up primarily of hospitality professionals.
She said the organization is getting involved in the legislative process, hoping to help member restaurants get through the pandemic financially intact. The organization started with a focus on Boston bars and restaurants, but the effort has grown into a statewide push.
"Now we are advocating for the state — the cape and islands, the Berkshires, the North and South shores," she said. "We intend on taking a seat at the legislative table while being a resource to restaurant members."
Batista-Caswell said DiZoglio's bills, if approved, would provide a measure of comfort in an uncertain business climate.
"These bars haven't been open to fully understand what's going to happen," she said. "They don't know if people are going to come back. But they won't be given the option to survive if this is removed. Who's to say bars will be full? There are still a lot of people scared to sit at a restaurant or at a bar. We need the options to rebuild, to keep these people employed."