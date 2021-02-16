METHUEN — State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, is calling on the Baker Administration to bolster vaccine availability and accessibility in the city.
In a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, DiZoglio outlined the concerns she has heard from Methuen residents around lack of access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Last week, the city received 100 doses of the vaccine. It was then informed it would receive no doses from the state this week. According to DiZoglio, her office was advised by the state Department of Public Health (DPH) that the low dose number was the result of a federal vaccine shortage. However, the state continues to distribute significant numbers of doses to pharmacies across Massachusetts.
“The city put in great work and time to establish a vaccine distribution center, per the request of your administration, that accommodates social distancing and long lines,” DiZoglio said in the letter. “Pharmacies do not have such space to ensure social distancing. The allocation makes no sense.”
DiZoglio argues the federal supply issue raised by DPH is not the issue – rather it is about “effective allocation between vaccine providers.”
“People, especially in the current vaccination group, should be able to conveniently turn to their local municipal provider,” said DiZoglio. “The mass vaccine sites that have been established can be physically difficult to get to and maneuver.”
In her letter, DiZoglio also raised questions and concerns over which specific vaccines have gone out and to whom. The vaccine produced by Pfizer requires a different type of freezer refrigeration than the vaccine by Moderna and its parts must be reconstituted prior to inoculation.
“Municipalities can store the Moderna vaccine but are generally unequipped to store the Pfizer, which hospitals and pharmacies are better equipped to store,” said DiZoglio. “To the extent allocations are made, the state must take this into account. It is critical that we know how much of each vaccine is going out and to whom.”