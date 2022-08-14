METHUEN — State Sen. Diana DiZoglio recently requested that the Senate come back into session, citing unfinished business regarding legislation for economic development and tax relief.
DiZoglio said the state’s $1 billion economic development bill includes $1 million for the Methuen Youth and Community Center as well as an additional $1 million for the city’s downtown revitalization effort.
“These funds will not be released if the legislation is not passed and signed into law,” she said. “We cannot simply abandon these crucial investments.”
The bill also includes one-time rebates of $250 for residents filing individual income taxes and $500 rebates for those who are filing jointly.
However, those discussions were quickly pushed to the wayside when legislators began to squabble with the Baker-Polito Administration about whether or not to invoke Chapter 62F of the Massachusetts General Laws. The law limits the amount of tax revenue that the state can collect and requires that overpayments be returned to residents who paid income taxes during the prior year.
The law has only been triggered once since it was passed 36 years ago.
“On the heels of last-minute concerns over the 1986 62F law, this critical legislation was derailed in the final hours of the legislative session, preventing sorely needed relief from going to our taxpayers,” said DiZoglio. “This is unacceptable, our legislative leaders should have never allowed tax relief to be put off to the last minute. Working families need this support and they need it now.”
DiZoglio hiked across the state in October 2020 to raise funds for the youth center and to raise awareness about the need to support youth-oriented initiatives.
Although progress has been made to breathe life back into downtown Methuen, Mayor Neil Perry said the $1 million in funding for the youth center is still needed to continue the momentum going forward.
“We need that bill to pass,” he said.
Perry reiterated the need for a youth center.
“We’ve heard from our Methuen Youth Committee that the need is great for arts, mentorship and other activities after school,” he said. “The senator has worked hard to obtain funding, including her walk across the state, and this bill can help us provide that reality for our youth.”
DiZoglio said she will urge her colleagues to support her request to go back into session.
Under Rule 12A, formal legislative meetings must conclude on July 31 of the second year of a two-year session. Therefore, a two-thirds vote would be needed to suspend the rule and resume the session.
The new legislative session is not scheduled to begin until Jan. 4, 2023.
