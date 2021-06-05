AMESBURY — Lake Gardner Beach and its parking lot could be in line for a facelift thanks to a $100,000 earmark in the state Senate budget.
According to a press release from state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, the Methuen Democrat was able to secure $100,000 to pay for renovations at Lake Gardner Beach where residents have been working to address a variety of issues.
The city plans to hire a beach director this season and the Public Works Department has also been making improvements to the restrooms. Amesbury is also considering bringing on a tenant for the beach such as a coffee shop or a kayak rental company.
The city-owned beach parking lot will, however, need work to bring it into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
DiZoglio said in the press release that the city has seen a significant increase in the use of its recreational areas during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The urban beach and its trails play an important role in keeping the community healthy, mentally and physically, and these funds will go a long way to ensuring they are accessible to all residents and visitors alike," DiZoglio said in the release.
Mayor Kassandra Gove thanked the senator for her help and added that she is looking forward to working with state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, to make sure that the $100,000 earmark is finalized in the state's final fiscal 2022 budget.
"Amesbury's open spaces are an integral part of our identity and Lake Gardner is one of our most important natural assets," Gove said in a press release. "This funding from the state would allow us to make necessary improvements for accessibility and overall access for our residents."
District 4 City Councilor Nicholas Wheeler also thanked DiZoglio for her hard work.
"It is my hope that these funds can help us restore this treasured public facility for the continued enjoyment of future generations," Wheeler said in the release.
