NORTH ANDOVER — “Love Heals,” a documentary produced by The Body and Brain Yoga Studio at Riverwalk in Lawrence, will be screened at the North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave. in North Andover, on Thursday, May 19 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
“Love Heals” is about using the “ancient wisdom of energy to realize you are your own greatest healer.” The event includes a short introductory lecture and the film will be followed by light refreshments.
Free introductory sessions to Body and Brain Yoga will be offered
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at 978-688-5200.
Friendly Toast aids Ukraine
NORTH ANDOVER — From now until mid-May The Friendly Toast restaurant at 550 Turnpike St., along with all other Friendly Toast restaurants, will donate two dollars from each seasonal special sold directly towards World Central Kitchen, an organization that provides hot meals to Ukrainians suffering from Russia’s invasion of their country.
Salem Chamber, police team up for free seminar
SALEM, N.H. — The Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring an informational seminar Wednesday, May 4, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Salem High School. Members of the Salem Police Department will talk about how to keep a business safe for one hour, followed by a half hour question and answer session. This event is free to the public. Register online at gschamber.com/events/details.
