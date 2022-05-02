NORTH ANDOVER — “Love Heals,” a documentary produced by The Body and Brain Yoga Studio at Riverwalk in Lawrence, will be screened at the North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave. in North Andover, on Thursday, May 19 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
“Love Heals” is about using the “ancient wisdom of energy to realize you are your own greatest healer.” The event includes a short introductory lecture and the film will be followed by light refreshments. Free introductory sessions to Body and Brain Yoga will be offered
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at 978-688-5200.
Friendly Toast aids Ukraine
NORTH ANDOVER — From now until mid-May The Friendly Toast restaurant at 550 Turnpike St., along with all other Friendly Toast restaurants, will donate two dollars from each seasonal special sold directly towards World Central Kitchen, an organization that provides hot meals to Ukrainians suffering from Russia’s invasion of their country.
Saint Michael School awarded grant
NORTH ANDOVER — Saint Michael School has been awarded a Catholic Schools Foundation Elementary School Grant for over $55,000 for the 2022-2023 school year. The grant will support around 25 current students and allow for the recruitment of new students to the school.
The grant will also support Peter Lynch Scholars at Saint Michael School. These are students with excellent academic achievement, who care for others and have had their lives significantly impacted by a Catholic education.
Families considering Saint Michael School for this fall are encouraged to visit their website at www.SaintMichael.com and call the main office at 978-686-1862 for a tour and to discuss the application process.
Orchestra offers spring concert
PLAISTOW — The Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra is putting on a spring concert, “A Pastoral Palette,” at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center on May 15 at 2:30 p.m. under the guidance of its new director, David Feltner.
Venezuelan-born flute soloist Eduardo Gomez will also be featured in the spring concert and will perform Flute Concerto in D Major, Opus 283 by Carl Reinecke.
Tickets available at the door or in advance by contacting Lynn Mastorakos by phone 603-257-5257 or by email at lynn.mastorakos@timberlane.net
Tickets for adults are $25, seniors are $20, students and teachers are $10, and children ages 4-12 are $5.
