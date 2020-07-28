Dog, 3, needs home after surviving heat stroke

METHUEN — A 3-year-old dog abandoned while suffering from a suspected heat stroke will soon be available for adoption at the MSCPA in Methuen.
While temperatures soar this week, animal experts at the MSPCA are using Rocco, the abandoned pit bull, as an example of the dangers animals face in the heat.
Rocco was brought to MSPCA-Angell, in Boston, after an animal control officer for the city responded to a call about a dog in distress in the Back Bay neighborhood, shelter workers said.
Rocco, accompanied by his owner, was taken to the MPSCA for immediate treatment for heat stroke.
Workers said the owner took off shortly after arriving and never came back for his dog.
Veterinarians in Angell’s Critical Care Unit were able to save Rocco with medications, fluids and a cooling treatment, though they said his temperature reached 106 degrees amid seizures.
Repeated messages at the number provided by Rocco’s owner were not returned, workers said. Officials believe Rocco’s owner may be homeless.
Because 10 days have passed, Rocco is in the care of the MSPCA team at Nevins Farm, in Methuen, where he is available for adoption.
Interested adopters can email methuen@mspca.org for more information. Workers say that Rocco seems to enjoy the company of other dogs and people.
“Rocco’s been through the worst that summer temperatures can throw at any dog, and on top of that his former owner abandoned him,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell.
Dr. Virginia Sinnott-Stutzman of Angell Animal Medical Center suggests that pet owners follow these recommendations to beat the heat:
—Schedule a check-up. A summertime check-up will reveal any heart or respiratory issues that should be addressed before pets become more active in the summer months.
—Ensure ready access to shade, water and rest—parks with leafy trees and soft ground along with streams or ponds in which dogs can cool off.
—Exercise dogs in the early morning or late evening when temperatures are lower.
—Be especially cautious with dogs who have short noses, such as pugs and bulldogs, as these dogs are particularly vulnerable to overheating.
—Dogs should never be left unattended in cars, which can heat up to 110 degrees in 10 minutes on an 80-degree day, even with windows slightly open.
—Anyone who finds a dog left alone in a car on a warm day should immediately call the police. The MSPCA worked to pass a law that improves the ability of first responders, such as police, fire, and animal control — as well as the public—to rescue dogs trapped in hot cars.