LAWRENCE — The public's help is being sought after a dog that suffered severe abuse was found in a plastic bag behind a Lawrence school.
A necropsy — an autopsy of the dog — "revealed the dog's death was the result of extensive abuse," according to information released Wednesday morning by the Animal Rescue League of Boston.
The rescue league and Lawrence police are investigating the death of the Jack Russell terrier, which was found March 17 on a frequented walking trail behind the South Lawrence East Middle School at 165 Crawford St.
The white-and-tan dog, approximately one year old, was partially wrapped in a "pee pad" and placed in a black plastic bag.
"There was blood present inside the bag on the dog's body, as well as urine staining on the dog's tail," according the rescue league statement.
Authorities said it was likely the dog had not been left there for very long.
The necropsy revealed extreme cruelty and determined the dog's "cause of death to be acute blood loss and multiple skull fractures. Extensive bruising on the body indicates the dog was also intermittently abused in the 36-hours leading up to his death," according to the rescue league.
Anyone with information about the dog is urged to contact Lawrence Detective Carmen Purpora at (978) 794-5900, ext. 625, or rescue league law enforcement at (617) 426-9170, ext. 10 or cruelty@arlboston.org.
