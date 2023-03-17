METHUEN — Dogs will be free to run at Gill Avenue Playground in the not too distant future.
That’s because proposed plans to renovate the site will include the city’s first dog park, where owners will be allowed to take canines off their leashes.
Currently, an ordinance that requires owners to keep dogs on a six-foot leash in public areas applies throughout the city. Dogs are banned altogether at locations that are spelled out in the Municipal Code, such as Tenney Street Park and on school grounds, which includes Nicholson Field.
The plans for a new dog park will be created by Huntress Associates of Andover within the next four months for a fee of $34,750, which the City Council approved unanimously at its last meeting. The plans will also include new lights, an improved basketball court, a walking loop around the playground’s athletic fields and an irrigation system.
The approval did not come without questions, including one from Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio, who asked whether Gill was a good choice for a dog park.
“I know the city has been asking for dog parks for decades,” he said. “Why Gill? Out of all due respect, it’s not centralized for the community.”
Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Steve Angelo said that Gill was chosen because it has an area that is already fenced in, which isn’t currently being utilized by youth groups or high school groups.
In addition, Angelo said the four-acre playground is located beside the Methuen Rail Trail, which is popular with dog walkers.
DiZoglio then asked if any of the city’s other 26 parks or playgrounds had been considered as a location, rather than “the far east, east, east end of the central district,” which can’t be reached by major roadways.
Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Maggie Duprey assured DiZoglio that there would be plenty of opportunity, this year and beyond, to consider new public amenities at sites throughout the city.
“This is the start of looking at all of the parks within the city, something that we haven’t really done in the past, so this is just the first part that we’re getting after,” she said.
Councilor Joel Faretra took exception to DiZoglio’s questions as disrespectful to the neighborhood where the playground is located, for suggesting “that people might not want to go there because of where it is.” DiZoglio said that he was only talking about the playground’s accessibility for the rest of the city.
With respect to other elements of the plans, Councilor Steve Saba asked Angelo whether the Parks and Recreation Department would schedule routine maintenance of the athletic fields at Gill Avenue Playground, where the plans called for new sprinklers and other investments.
“Who’s going to oversee and run sprinklers?” Saba said. “Who’s going to maintain these fields? The equipment is one thing but having a plan that’s going to follow through is another.”
Angelo said that recent reorganization efforts in the Department of Public Works had called for concentrating on properties that require upkeep over the long term.
Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro said that new lighting called for in the plan was important, because lots of people had complained about lighting at the playground. She also felt that the City Council should hold a public hearing on the dog park, and expressed concern about how access to the playground for people with disabilities would be addressed by the plans.
“In the past for our parks we have spent money on ADA compliance and then it wasn’t done correctly, and then we paid to redo it,” Finocchiaro said. “I would just ask our chief administrative and financial officer that the last disbursement of funds for this project is not done until we confirmed that everything is done in an ADA compliant fashion.”
