ANDOVER — Doherty Middle School students and staff members were evacuated Wednesday morning, after water pipes were struck during a delivery, according to a statement by Andover Public Schools.
Andover Fire Rescue responded and all students and school staff were brought to the Andover Youth Center to keep warm, according to the statement.
The delivery was being made to the Andover Public School central office basement at around 11 a.m. The central office shares a building with Doherty Middle School at 50 Bartlet St.
Hot and cold water pipes were accidentally struck, setting off the fire alarm and releasing a liquid that acts as a coolant to the boiler, according to the statement.
Andover facilities controlled the leak, which was isolated within a basement tunnel at the central office, according to the statement.
Students and staff returned to the school by noon.