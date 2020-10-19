SALISBURY — The forced closure of a beach area restaurant has its owner headed for an appeal before the Board of Health, while the town’s health agent stands by his decision to issue a cease-and-desist order.
Police shut down The Dolphin Bar & Grill on Oct. 10 for violating state and local COVID-19 restrictions.
The restaurant was issued the order to close and fined $1,300, according to Health Agent Jack Morris.
Police initially closed The Dolphin in March after it was discovered the bar and restaurant was letting people in through the back entrance after the governor closed all such businesses March 17.
The Dolphin’s most recent violation involved hosting karaoke singing, which is not allowed right now under Gov. Charlie Baker’s reopening plan, Morris said.
“Karaoke is not allowed until Phase 4. It is that simple,” Morris said. “After several complaints, several notices, several visits by the Police Department, warning them about other activities, this really was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”
Morris said he also has concerns about The Dolphin’s food “and some other things” but he will wait until the Board of Health holds a hearing Oct. 27 to make them public.
“This case is still under investigation,” Morris said. “But the karaoke was the primary reason for closure.”
Owner Kevin Buswell said he has appealed Morris’ decision but will have to keep The Dolphin closed for now.
“There was no karaoke when they came in,” Buswell said. “But they have closed us until after the hearing ... . So, I guess we are guilty until then. I have the right to appeal but I think I would be allowed to stay open until that appeal is heard.”
He said his seven employees are out of work until a decision is made.
“They will be out of work until at least Oct. 28,” Buswell said. “I wasn’t there on Saturday night (Oct 10), but I have witnesses who were. They tell me that they told Morris that there is no karaoke. They said that he said, ‘I don’t care, I’m shutting them down.’”
Buswell also said The Dolphin had a disc jockey working that night.
“I had a DJ and we had a permit,” he said. “I can see if you want to shut a business down for that night until they get the paperwork or whatever. But, I don’t know what gives this guy that much power to shut a place down for a month by himself.”
The governor has allowed restaurants to use bar seating for food service as long as customers order food when drinking alcohol.
The Dolphin has a full kitchen and menu, Buswell said.
“I am not a bar masquerading as a restaurant like the other bars in town,” he said. “They are serving crackers and hot dogs. I have a full kitchen. So it is ludicrous for them to even think that I wouldn’t sell food.”
Morris said he is not singling out Buswell’s business.
“They can file a complaint and we will deal with that accordingly,” Morris said. “But we visited those other establishments in August at the same time we visited The Dolphin. We warned them all but they were in compliance when we visited them and we haven’t had any incidents since then. But, if someone complains, we will follow up on it. However, if the police show up and shut them down, most people do that. They don’t reopen.”
Town Manager Neil Harrington said the town does not enforce orders on a personal basis.
“When there are violations, whether they are health code violations or building code violations, or conservation violations, we gather the facts and we take appropriate action,” Harrington said. “In this case, The Dolphin has had multiple, verifiable violations of the governor’s COVID-19 orders. For that reason, the town has taken the action that it took.”
Harrington said the facts speak for themselves.
“Everything else is hot air as far as I am concerned,” he said.