Teams of professionals work daily to de-escalate domestic violence across the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire.
Despite the differences in each individual case, they agree that violence does not discriminate based on gender, social or economic status, age or occupation.
“It can happen to anyone,” said Arelis Huertas, director of community-based domestic and sexual violence services at the YCWA Northeastern Massachusetts.
She refers to them as survivors because they find ways to stay alive as violence often builds over time, starting with verbal abuse that chips away at self-esteem.
The abuser then preys on a victim’s mentality and emotions to isolate them from family and friends. Verbal abuse often escalates to physical violence.
“It’s all about power and control,” Huertas said. “The abusers want the survivors to solely rely on them.”
Huertas said society has created a stigma that survivors can simply leave their abusers, but it’s not that easy she said.
“It’s not about leaving,” Huertas said. “It’s about escaping. You need to create a plan. You have to strategize.”
The YWCA offers a range of programs that include developing safety plans and referrals to shelters. Counselors help domestic violence victims recognize patterns of behavior that are making them fearful or worried for their well-being.
Huerta and the YWCA counselors understand survivors need to make decisions at their own pace to de-escalate situations, but court advocates are available to work on logistics like obtaining restraining and harassment orders.
“If at any point you feel intimidated by your partner and feeling fear, that’s when we have to step back and reflect on what this person is doing,” Huertas said.
“What is the behavior that has me feeling this way?”
Counselors assess safety and danger in each case.
Everything from an abuser’s criminal background to the type of violence reported is examined. A safety plan is formulated based on what the individual survivor is ready to handle.
The team looks at home life and helps generate survival tactics while assessing work life to minimize altercations and interactions in public spaces.
The YWCA programs also educate family members and friends on how to offer support to loved ones in an abusive relationship.
Huertas said family can feel frustrated and not understand why a victim stays with an abuser. The best thing to do is keep communication open and offer support, even if it’s rejected, she said.
Family members can offer loved ones hotline phone numbers, providing an alternative to face-to-face conversation with a counselor.
Huertas said loved ones should remind survivors how beautiful, smart and caring they are, and work to meaningfully rebuild their self-esteem.
But the cycle of violence will continue until society holds abusers accountable for their actions, Huertas affirmed.
“When that individual gets into another relationship, there’s going to be another victim,” she said. “The only person that can stop the harm is the one doing the abuse.”
Local police departments and district attorney offices have bolstered responses to better serve domestic and sexual violence survivors.
In response to a substantial rise in incidents, police in Salem, New Hampshire, created a victim advocate position in 2021.
That person logs incidents, keeps track of case outcomes and protective orders, in addition to leading victims to community resources.
Partnerships have been formed with Haven New Hampshire, Center for Life Management and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.
Police Capt. Jason Smith has seen the impact this position has had on the community and his department. He believes the service could also provide emotional support to last for years.
“The greater good is helping a victim overcome a traumatic event or continued threats to their personal safety and finding the resources to get their life back on track,” he said.
Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker was present in Salem Superior Court on Feb. 2, when 38-year-old Emilio DeLarosa was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, Wanda Rosa, 29, in front of their child in 2016.
Tucker noted many attorneys and advocates from his office worked tirelessly on the case over the past several years and were present in the courtroom for the conviction.
His office is in the process of doubling efforts and renewing programs and alliances with non-profit groups after seeing domestic violence cases rise since the start of the pandemic.
“We are here as a resource,” said Tucker, stressing that he considers his office more than just the county’s prosecutorial arm, but also a community resource.
Like Huertas, Tucker agrees that domestic violence knows no cultural, financial or societal bounds. He knows that people are afraid, but reassures that they can be helped.
“It’s across every family dynamic; across the board, “ he said. “No one should put up with domestic violence.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.