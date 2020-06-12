BOSTON — A Dominican national with ties to Lawrence was sent to federal prison this week for illegal firearms possession and illegal re-entry convictions, according to the Department of Justice.
Twaldo Baez was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to the DOJ statement.
When he completes his sentence, Baez "will be placed into removal proceedings and deported to the Dominican Republic," according to the statement.
In February, Baez pleaded guilty to being an alien in illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and illegal re-entry into the United States, according to the DOJ.
According to the statement, Baez was first encountered by immigration officials in 2006 while he was serving a sentence for domestic assault and battery and breaking and entering. He was deported to the Dominican Republic on Aug. 5, 2007.
He later re-entered the U.S. and spotted again in 2019 by law enforcement during a high-speed chase. During a subsequent search of the car, he was found in illegal possession of a 9 mm semi-automatic firearm and ammunition. "His prints were later obtained and found to match the prints on his 2007 removal," according to the DOJ.
Baez was arraigned in Lawrence District Court and held on bail. In September 2019, Baez posted bail and was then released to immigration authorities and was held in federal custody since, authorities said.
Lawrence police assisted federal authorities with the case.
