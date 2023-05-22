LAWRENCE — Happy Mother’s Day, Dominican style.
While American Mother’s Day was May 14 and Dominican Mother’s Day isn’t until May 28, the city of Lawrence decided to split the difference.
As a result, Friday evening was Mother’s Day for everyone.
The event, held Friday evening on Campagnone Common, included music, dancing, light refreshments, lots of laughter and even more fun.
It was organized by Lawrence Health and Human Services, Lawrence Police, Lawrence Recreation Department and the office of the Mayor.
