NORTH ANDOVER — A hot-spot for coffee, marble crullers and honey dip donuts has been celebrating Nurses' Appreciation Week with its own brand of creative flair.
In honor of the occasion, an adorable collection of nurse cookies, adorned with scrubs, a stethoscope and surgical masks made from frosting, hit the shelves at Heav'nly Donuts at 50 Main St. last week.
National Nurses' Day is celebrated annually May 6 to raise awareness of the important role nurses play in society. Nurses' Day also marks the beginning of National Nurses Week, which ends on May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale.
This year recognizing the outstanding efforts by nurses during the coronavirus crisis is even more important to people.
Baker Laura Alonzo designed the cookies freehand, according to owner Effie Kombouras.
"She's amazing," said Kombouras, the daughter of George Saragas, who founded Heav'nly Donuts in 1976.
In addition to novelty cookies, custom-made donuts are also being created, Kombouras said.
There are orange, purple and white donuts, the colors of Clemson University in South Carolina, where a North Andover High School graduate plans to attend next fall.
Donuts also are being created for another local graduate who is going on to Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., Kombouras said.
Custom donuts are available upon request to mark birthdays or any celebration, she said.
"We need to have fun. Donuts make everyone happy," Kombouras said.
Amid COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions, the shop remains open weekdays from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 6 a.m to 4 p.m.
But tables and chairs have been removed and a "Heav'nly Hopscotch" that promotes safe, social distancing for customers now lines the floor, she explained.
And throughout May, a free hot or iced medium hot coffee will be available on Wednesdays to police, fire, military workers and healthcare professionals.
"As a thank you to all frontline workers," Kombouras said.
