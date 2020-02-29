AMESBURY – Officials say two people were injured in a stabbing on Saturday.
Police responded to a house on Chester Street shortly after 4 p.m. and found two people with stab wounds.
A police officer at the scene confirmed two people were taken away but could provide no other details of what had happened.
According to a press release from Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, “a male victim was transported to Portsmouth Hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries and a female victim was airlifted to a Boston Hospital with life-threatening injuries. A male suspect is in custody.”
The Essex District Attorney’s Office, the Essex State Police Detective Unit and the Amesbury Police are investigating the incident.