Dozens gather for vigil for slain Lawrence Marine

LAWRENCE -- Dozens of residents have gathered for a memorial service for slain U.S. Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario of Lawrence.
The vigil started at 7 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The program for the event calls for remarks by Mayor Kendrys Vasquez, Gov. Charlie Baker and Congresswoman Lori Trahan.
Rosario, 25, was among 13 service members killed in Kabul last Thursday. Their remains were returned to United States soil at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden and family members solemnly waiting.