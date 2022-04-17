LAWRENCE — After Friday night’s fire left 73 residents homeless, the city is asking for help.
During a press conference at the scene of the Crosby Street fire, city officials said gift card donations are being sought to benefit the victims of the blaze, which destroyed two buildings and damaged four more after erupting at around 9:30 p.m.
The donations are being organized by Heal Lawrence and may be dropped off at the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill St., Lawrence. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except on April 18, when the center will be closed for Patriots Day holiday.
The city is also looking for donations of clothing — especially shoes. These donations should be sent to Debbie’s Treasure Chest at 15 Union St., Suite 411, Lawrence.
According to a press release, U-Haul will be offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to residents who have been displaced or impacted by the fire.
“We want to extend our thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families,” said Scott Chase, U-Haul Company of Eastern Massachusetts president. “Homes have been affected and we want to support this community by offering a secure place for their belongings to be stored while they begin the process of rebuilding.”
Acting Mayor Marc Laplante said the situation highlighted the importance of renters insurance.
“This layer of protection for renters is critical for Lawrence residents,” he said. “The property owner’s insurance is often insufficient in a fire emergency.”
As of now all 73 displaced people by the fire are being put up at a hotel. Laplante said this number is likely to increase as more families report in.
Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will be assisting the city with a resource fair on Wednesday for those who have been affected by the fire.
