"It doesn't matter how. It just matters you got here."
Those words were posted on a sign in the background as a new family — now a family of five — celebrated the legal acceptance of its new members in a virtual adoption ceremony.
That scenario played out across Massachusetts Friday, as judges presided over 71 such ceremonies to mark National Adoption Day.
The annual event raises awareness of the thousands of children in state foster care who need adoptive families.
The adoption process in 2020 has become even more challenging for children and perspective parents due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
This year, in addition to the 71 ceremonies Friday, National Adoption Day also honored the adoptions that took place since the start of the pandemic in March.
"The road to this day has been harder than ever," said Linda Spears, commissioner of the state Department of Children and Families, in a virtual presentation.
Celebrations featuring speakers, music and refreshments are usually held in various courthouses to commemorate National Adoption Day. Due to COVID-19, however, the day was marked by a virtual presentation Friday morning via Zoom.
Spears said the adoption process is a "labor of love" for the many people involved in making it happen. The official adoption day itself is so important because children get to "call Mom and Dad Mom and Dad forever," she said.
She said gatherings and parties to mark adoptions might be smaller this year due to COVID-19, but there "will not be less celebrating."
Gov. Charlie Baker and his wife, First Lady Lauren Baker, spoke during the virtual presentation. Lauren Baker thanked all who participate in the adoption process and the parents "who have opened their hearts and their homes."
"You have found your forever families," she said to the children.
The governor spoke about studies that show children need "predictability, permanence and love" in their lives for success. He lauded the adoptive parents for helping the children "grow into their very best self."
The virtual presentation also included remarks from Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey, Juvenile Court Judge Amy Nechtem, Chief Family Court Justice John Casey, Jordan's Furniture CEO Eliot Tatelman and Lisa Funaro, executive director of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange.
