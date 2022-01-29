METHUEN — Department of Public Works employee William Bonanno alerted residents of 111 Pleasant St. that their house was on fire Saturday morning, allowing the eight people inside to escape to safety, said Chief Tim Sheehy of the Methuen Fire Department.
Bonanno had been sitting in his snow plow across the street at 6 a.m., talking to a DPW driver in another truck when he noticed the flames and took action, Sheehy said.
“It was a heavy fire on the porch,” he said. “It was contained to the porch area, and it got into the walls a bit to the second floor bedroom, but crews were able to knock it down quick.”
Bonanno banged on the front door until the people inside woke up and exited, then he ran to the third floor and warned residents there, Sheehy said.
“If he hadn’t noticed that fire, the situation would have been a lot worse,” he said.
The fire was caused by the careless disposal of smoking materials, which ignited a couch on the porch, Sheehy said.
“We had three engines, a ladder and two ambulances and a deputy chief” at the fire, he said. “We didn’t go to a second alarm, because we were able to knock it down quick, even with heavy fire showing.”
The house was livable in the aftermath of the fire, with no extensive smoke damage inside, although the incident did leave a mark, Sheehy said.
“One of the bedrooms has damage where we had to pull walls down to get at the fire,” he said.