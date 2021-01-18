ANDOVER — Struggle and strife have been two themes over the past year as the COVID-19 pandemic has raged on and while people have confronted racial bias.
Throughout the holiday weekend, social and religious organizations paired up to remind people of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of love in justice and equality and how it can continue to be spread.
At the Shabbat service Friday night for Temple Emanuel of Andover, Ian Dowe talked about how King’s message was amplified as people practice giving.
Dowe is an alumnus of the A Better Chance house in Andover, where he lived and studied during high school. He saw during that time how having people look out for him and be kind to him helped him achieve better, he said.
“There had been people at the right time stepping in my life and helping to provide that guidance and guardrails,” Dowe said, explaining he had friends from the Bronx where he lived with his mother who had gotten involved with drugs or became incarcerated.
Instead, Dowe was able to study in Andover and when he wasn’t doing well academically, his host family stepped up to help him.
“It is the fabric of what I think is special of us as a people. And what I think we need to be reminded of as a nation when I look retrospectively at the social strife that is occurring,” Dowe said. “As an African-American male living in Andover, I am often reminded when I watch the news that while I may feel safe, I am not really safe ... . Knowing that at any moment, I could be misinterpreted for a threat over something very simple and my life can end.”
“And while I feel secure I’m often reminded of that, but it also reminds me as a person I can’t let that stop me,” he said. “And as people, we need to live in the idea and the notion to give of ourselves like Mark and Marsha (his host parents) did for me.”
Mark Ayers, an alumnus from the first ABC house class, spoke to members of Christ Church about how “opportunity” and “service” were at the essence of King’s message.
“Dr. King’s message was simple. It was rooted in the American ideals of equality, service and opportunity, not just on paper or in theory. Not just amongst the races or in the courtroom, but among all people on all economic levels,” Ayers said.
Ayers, who is now a teacher, recognizes “serving not only benefits the served but also the server,” he said.
Across Andover, other worshippers heard similar messages from ABC alumni at Ballard Vale United Church, Faith Lutheran Church, South Church and West Parish Church.
The series wraps up with Andover Baptist Church hosting Doyinsade Awodele, a 2014 ABC alumni.