Dracut man ID'd as suspect killed in Byfield shooting

BYFIELD – The Essex County District Attorney's Office identified a man shot and killed by police Sunday at the AL Prime Energy gas station as Thomas Murray, 31, of Dracut, but other details, including how many shots were fired and who fired them, remain under investigation.
In a statement Monday afternoon, District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett released some details on the shooting and what led to the deadly encounter.
About 6 p.m. Sunday, a state trooper and three Newbury police officers located a stolen BMW X5 sport utility vehicle and the suspect driving it at the Central Street gas station.
The BMW had been stolen about an hour earlier at knifepoint from Tulley BMW dealership in Nashua, New Hampshire. During the theft, an employee was stabbed by the suspect and suffered minor injuries.
Once the BMW was driven off the lot, Tulley employees began tracking it through an onboard location system. After getting on Interstate 95, the vehicle pulled off the highway at Exit 55 and into the gas station. Those locations were relayed to state and local police, who converged upon the station within minutes.
At Prime, the trooper and local officers knew the suspect had just stabbed someone at the car dealership, Blodgett said in the release. They used their cruisers to box in the SUV, got out and approached Murray, who was behind the wheel. Murray rammed the state police cruiser as he tried to escape.
"At that point in the confrontation a police officer or officers discharged a weapon or weapons. The suspect was struck," Blodgett said in his statement. "Police performed emergency medical aid and EMS responded and transported the suspect to Anna Jaques Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased."
The DA did not say how many shots were fired or how many officers fired their guns. Earlier reports said police found a knife in the BMW but no information was released about what, if any, weapons Murray may have had with him.
"We don't have that information yet. It's still under investigation," DA spokesperson Carrie Kimball said Monday.
Newbury police Chief Michael Reilly said he could not give any details on the shooting and referred questions to Blodgett's office.
Reilly did say the local officers involved were all fine but would not comment on whether they reported for work Monday.
"Everybody is doing well," he said.
An AL Prime Energy employee said he opened for business at 6 a.m. Monday and throughout the morning, reporters and others asked him about the shooting. He said he did not know any new details.
State police detectives assigned to the DA's Office are collecting evidence, conducting interviews and processing evidence from the shooting scene, which was near the gas pumps. Blodgett's statement said a search warrant would be executed so police could search the BMW for evidence.
Murray was believed to be behind a string of carjackings in the days leading up to his death.
Blodgett said investigators have linked Murray to at least two other carjackings and possibly a third. Murray arrived at the Nashua dealership in a Subaru Legacy that had been reported carjacked from an elderly woman in Lowell about two hours earlier. The woman did not suffer any serious injuries.
On Saturday, North Andover police responded to a reported carjacking about 3:45 p.m. on Route 114. The owner of an Audi Q5 reported that his wife and 5-year-old child were waiting in the vehicle while he was in Starbucks when Murray climbed into the driver's side and yelled at the woman to get out.
She got out, with her child, and Murray drove off, heading west on Route 114. No weapon was shown. The Audi was involved in a police pursuit in Canton about 6:30 a.m. Sunday and later found in Lexington.
Police also investigating whether Murray was connected to a car theft in Boston on Saturday, the statement reads.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.