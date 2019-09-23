ANDOVER — Locals have politely accepted minor traffic woes on Main Street — or busy Route 28 — for a long time, but there is an end in sight.
Finally, the redevelopment project for Draper Block, at 27-45 Main St., is just about done.
The grand opening ceremony is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the site.
Many town officials will attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony to warmly welcome a new restaurant and five other tenants to the building.
On the first floor facing Main Street, popular downtown restaurant owner Paul LaRosa will open a second restaurant called La Fina.
LaRosa’s restaurant — located nearby at 7 Barnard Ave. — will not close.
“With the patio — yes, a patio — La Fina’s will have about 140 seats. We have a semi-private dining area as well with a fireplace, a large bar, lounge area and beautiful Hollywood booths,” said General Manager Melissa Gauthier.
She said La Fina’s is looking to open at the end of October or the first week of November.
“It’s safe to say we will always incorporate Italian into items because that is who we are, but we’re focusing on taking notes from our time in Europe (France/Italy) and Paul’s years in Miami. We’re creating a modern take on the standard steakhouse menu,” Gauthier said.
“And, LaRosa’s is not going anywhere. If anything, LaRosa’s is just getting started. We will be celebrating our 10-year anniversary this October.”
LaRosa’s Italian menu is casual and quite popular — so popular that Paul LaRosa expanded the restaurant a few years ago.
“La Fina’s opening is great news for Andover and represents a continuation of the exciting additions and improvements to downtown,” Town Manager Andrew Flanagan wrote in an email.
“One of our major priorities is to continue to improve the downtown experience. Nothing supports those efforts more than new businesses opening that will not only draw people to downtown but support the local economy. In the case of La Fina, it is great to see an existing businesses owner expanding his footprint in downtown and making a major investment in Andover.”
Lisa McDonald, a former Andona Society president who is organizing the ribbon cutting ceremony, said the other businesses in the building include Kidcasso, a children’s art studio; Sola, an upscale hair salon; Level Up Med Spa; Touchstone Closing LLC and B Tone Fitness.
“The other spaces will be rented out soon,” she said.
The original development application for the project was filed at the town’s Planning Office on July 25, 2017, with 12 top floor condos initially planned. A modified permit plan by developers Paul Kneeland and Tom Berthaumer of Touchdown LLC, who redeveloped other buildings in town including One Main St., followed and the condos were eventually eliminated.
Then there was also a name change from Draper Lofts to Draper Block and lots of meetings with neighbors who worried about parking and noise.