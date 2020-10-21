METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry, the Recreation Department and The Loop are hosting a unique Halloween day event for Methuen residents.
On Saturday, Oct. 31, families — with proof of residency — are invited to wear costumes (and protective face masks) as they drive around the parking lot at The Loop, collecting candy as they go.
Children won't be allowed out of their vehicles. Volunteers will be on hand to pass out candy as vehicles drive past.
The event is free but registration is required for one of three time slots through Eventbrite. Visit cityofmethuen.net and click on the "Halloween Drive Through" registration link.
The times are: 3:30 to 4:20 p.m.; 4:20 to 5:10 p.m. and 5:10 to 6 p.m. Reserve one ticket per vehicle, which will only be admitted at the assigned time slot. Participants must print out the Eventbrite registration confirmation and place it in front of the driver on the dashboard with a license showing a Methuen address.
Light the Tree celebration canceled
ATKINSON — The 2020 Light the Tree holiday celebration held annually by the Atkinson Resort & Country Club has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Local businesses recognized among state's best
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The U.S. Small Business Administration celebrated the 2020 Small Business Week by recognizing the New Hampshire Small Business Person of the Year along with the other small business award winners and champions in the state.
U.S. Small Business Administration, NH Bankers Association, SBA participating lenders and resource partners and small business winners and invited guests gathered Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Manchester Country Club in Bedford.
Among the honorees was Windham's Al Letizio –– A.J. Letizio Sales and Marketing –– as small businessperson of the year and Jeffrey Butland for family-owned business of the year.
Pelham's Brianna Rolfs –– Hammar Arts and Cultural Center –– was named micro-enterprise business of the year.
Registry hours extended for senior citizens
LAWRENCE — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has extended designated Wednesday appointment hours for customers 75 years of age or older through November and December. Locally, the Lawrence RMV is offering this service. Senior hours are by appointment only.
The senior hours are held on Wednesdays (hours vary by location) for customers 75 or older whose driver’s license or ID card expire in September, October, November and December including customers whose licenses/IDs were originally extended earlier this year and are expired. Information can be found at mass.gov/info-details/older-drivers.
AAA members can make a reservation to renew their driver’s license/ID at a AAA location. Visit aaa.com/appointments to schedule your visit.
If you are not a AAA member, visit Mass.Gov/RMV to make a reservation to renew at the Lawrence RMV. Select the Seniors License Renewal option on the Make/Cancel a Reservation transaction.
Email the RMV for assistance to renew at MassDOTRMVSeniors@dot.state.ma.us or call the RMV at 857-368-8005.