ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Dream Center, a nonprofit organization that serves the Merrimack Valley, partnered with Free Christian Church on Saturday morning to collect food to distribute to people in need.
Those who wished to donate to the cause put bags of food in their car trunks and drove to the church.
Once there, they popped open their trunks and volunteers, wearing masks and gloves, collected the bags.
The Merrimack Valley Dream Center helps feed the poorest areas and homeless in Lawrence.
The center also has programs to help with addiction, and offers a shuttle bus to its Bridge Ministry for those without transportation.