SALEM, Mass. — More than four years ago, Deybet Blanco, who is believed to have been on a suicide mission, drove his pickup truck head-on into a sedan, seriously injuring two Lawrence teenagers, according to police.
His mental competency to stand trial has wavered over the years, and the Methuen man remains held at Bridgewater State Hospital.
On Tuesday during a brief Superior Court hearing, attorneys said Blanco is now considered competent to stand trial.
Defense attorney Sarah Kennedy said Blanco was previously given medications while held in Middleton Jail which "caused him to decompensate."
Kennedy said she is seeking additional information and the matter was continued again until Oct. 6 for a case update.
Blanco was indicted by the Essex County grand jury on two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
On March 2, 2016, Blanco was arrested and charged with driving his full-size pickup truck into the Honda sedan on Howard Street in the Prospect Hill neighborhood of Lawrence.
Reports indicate Blanco told police he was trying to commit suicide at the time of the crash. The collision occurred down the street from the Engine 6 firehouse.
One teen, former Lawrence High School track star Julio Berroa, who was then 18, was critically injured. He was in a coma afterward and it's unclear to officials if he will ever fully recover.
Berroa's girlfriend, Oscaris Pimental, then 19, was driving the Honda. She was treated for injuries and released from the hospital after the crash.
Immediately after the crash, Blanco also told police he was possessed by the devil.
He admitted to smoking marijuana wrapped in bamboo paper and taking the prescription anti-depressant Zoloft prior to the incident, according to police reports.
Lawrence firefighters used two sets of the Jaws of Life extrication tools to free the teens from the mangled wreckage.
