NORTH ANDOVER — North Andover Police say a 78-year-old Andover woman drove a 2017 Cadillac Escalade through the glass and brick façade of Panera Bread at 11 a.m. Thursday morning.
“The woman was parked in a parking space two rows away from Panera Bread, she went to pull forward, her car suddenly accelerated, she struck a car pushing it into another vehicle and then she veered off into Panera Bread,” said North Andover Police spokesman Detective Lt. E.J. Foulds.
No injuries were reported, according to police.
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, was getting ready to walk into a meeting at the restaurant when she saw the SUV, parked a few spaces away from her, speed through the glass.
“I had just gotten out of my vehicle and heard a yell behind me and I turned around to see what was happening,” DiZoglio said. “Nothing was happening for a split second, then I heard a tire screech and all of a sudden the SUV that was parked there, bolted out of the parking space it was in.”
The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but no charges are going to be filed against the driver of the vehicle at this time, Foulds said.
“I am so thankful that no one was hurt,” DiZoglio said.
The North Andover police and fire departments responded to the scene, along with members of the town's health and building departments to determine the structural integrity of the building at 58 Peters St., Foulds said.
Foulds added that a structural engineer hired by North Andover Ventures Limited Partnership, the property management company that owns the building according to the North Andover assessor's office, is coming out Friday to assess the integrity of the building.
The Board of Health will then need to reinspect the building before Panera Bread reopens.
At the present time, the outside of the building is boarded up, Foulds said.