NORTH ANDOVER — Seven months after a crash that killed Yahaira Colon, a mother of four, a Lawrence man was formally charged with motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of alcohol and related charges.
A police report on Bradley Zucchino, 27, indicates his blood alcohol level was .322 to .326 which is four times over the legal limit of .08.
Zucchino, of 106 Hawthorne Way, was arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Thursday morning but no bail was set. He was ordered to wear a SCRAM unit — a remote alcohol monitor, to remain alcohol free and submit to random screens, and not to drive without a valid license.
Jessica Mercado, 32, Colon's passenger who survived the crash, was visibly upset following the brief arraignment. She suffered a torn aorta, broken femur, knee injuries, broken hip and post traumatic shock disorder after the Jan. 12 crash at 10:08 p.m. near 420 Waverly Road.
She said she felt a bail should be imposed.
"He made a choice to get behind the wheel and drink and drive," said Mercado, who has undergone numerous surgeries since the crash.
She said Zucchino tried to flee the scene after the crash.
"You knew what you were doing," Mercado said Thursday.
Colon's family members also attended the arraignment, wearing T-shirts with her picture on them. They too were concerned about Zucchino's release without bail.
"We want her story to be heard. We want justice," said Jeannette Colon, Yahaira's sister, adding authorities "didn't do their best" with the case.
"They could have done more," Colon said.
Betcenia Nieves, another sister, reminded that Colon had four children.
"How do we explain to her four kids he got a slap on the wrist?" she asked.
In addition to the motor vehicle homicide charge, Zucchino was also arraigned on charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, speeding and a marked lanes violation, according to court papers.
Zucchino was not arrested. He was issued a summons to appear in court on the charges Thursday.
The night of Jan. 12, Colon, who owned a condominium nearby, was driving Mercado home to Lawrence.
Colon's family members said they were told Yahaira saw the oncoming car swerving on Waverley Road. They said she pulled over and attempted to get out of the car's path but her vehicle was hit anyway.
Colon's SUV landed on its right side near a front lawn, according to police. The other vehicle, a BMW sedan, was stopped nearby.
Zucchino was also injured in the crash and was visibly bleeding from his nose, according to police.
He smelled of alcohol and he was taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital, according to a police report.
Mercado told investigators she and Colon "were driving down Waverly Road when an oncoming sedan had swerved in their lane out of nowhere," according to the police report.
"Colon attempted to avoid the collision but the oncoming car hit them head on causing them to roll over," the report continued.
Colon was pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital at 11:28 p.m. Mercado was Medflighted to Boston Medical Center for treatment, according to the report.
A Lawrence General doctor who treated Zucchino after the crash said he had "acute alcohol intoxication" and a "slight slurred speech," according to medical records reviewed by police.
"One of the doctors stated that after admission, Zucchino was 'intoxicated at that time,'" according to the report.
Samples of Zucchino's blood from that night were analyzed on Jan. 31 at the state police crime lab. The blood alcohol for the first test was .322 and the .326 for the second test, according to a North Andover police report.
Zucchino, who is represented by defense attorney Murat Erkan, is due back in court on Oct. 9 for a probable cause hearing.
